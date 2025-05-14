Avance Clinical Honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for Transformative Biotech CRO Services

This award recognizes Avance Clinical's strategic innovation, operational agility, and unwavering commitment to client success in early-phase clinical trials.

SAN ANTONIO, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has named Avance Clinical the recipient of its 2025 Global Customer Value Leadership Award in the biotech contract research organization (CRO) sector, highlighting the company's outstanding performance in delivering exceptional client value through innovation, service excellence, and technology-enabled trial optimization. The accolade reinforces Avance Clinical's position as a trusted CRO partner that is uniquely equipped to support biotech sponsors navigating the complexities of early-phase research.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan undertakes a comprehensive, independent analysis to benchmark companies on two core criteria—strategy alignment and execution effectiveness. Avance Clinical demonstrated clear leadership across both dimensions, offering a compelling combination of agility, scientific rigor, and digital innovation that continues to shape the biotech CRO landscape.

According to Unmesh Lal, Vice President - Healthcare & Life Sciences at Frost & Sullivan, "Avance Clinical is positioning itself as a next-generation CRO with a deeply patient-centric and globally adaptive model. Under Yvonne Lungershausen's leadership, the company is striking a rare balance between innovation and regulatory rigor—leveraging technology to accelerate clinical trials while preserving scientific integrity. Their strategic focus on partnerships to drive global expansion, coupled with strong client retention and a commitment to quality, makes Avance a compelling player in the evolving biotech services landscape.

Avance Clinical's growth strategy is built on its ability to anticipate and respond to market shifts, whether through digital transformation, data-driven decision-making, or strategic geographic expansion. The company's integration of artificial intelligence into core clinical operations—such as protocol development, medical writing, and workforce optimization—enables faster, more reliable outcomes for biotech innovators.

By embedding intelligent automation into traditional manual workflows, Avance Clinical helps clients streamline study timelines while upholding the highest regulatory compliance and scientific integrity standards. These capabilities have positioned the company as a go-to CRO for sponsors seeking speed, quality, and flexibility in their clinical programs.

Avance Clinical Chief Executive Officer, Yvonne Lungershausen said, "We are honored to receive this recognition from Frost & Sullivan, whose deep industry expertise and thoughtful analysis have been invaluable in highlighting what truly matters to our customers. At Avance Clinical, we are driven to be a smarter, faster, and more strategic partner for our clients because every patient deserves a future — that mission is at the heart of everything we do."

Beyond its technical strengths, Avance Clinical distinguishes itself through a deeply customer-focused model. Through real-time milestone reviews, proactive risk mitigation, and transparent communication, the company fosters long-term client relationships built on trust, performance, and shared goals. Its structured project oversight, workforce training, and quality framework consistently drive high satisfaction and retention rates among biotech sponsors worldwide.

Frost & Sullivan recognizes Avance Clinical's ability to translate strategic foresight into measurable impacts, supporting biotech sponsors as they navigate increasing regulatory scrutiny, financial pressures, and extended development timelines. The company's dedication to continuous improvement, global expansion, and collaborative innovation ensures its clients remain competitive in a fast-changing market.

The Global Customer Value Leadership Award is one of Frost & Sullivan's highest honors, presented to organizations that elevate industry standards through breakthrough strategies and customer-centric delivery. Winners are selected based on demonstrated excellence in driving customer success, strengthening market standing, and translating strategic vision into scalable, high-impact outcomes.

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards are the result of extensive independent research, comparing market participants on performance indicators such as growth strategy, innovation, customer engagement, and operational execution. The awards celebrate companies that have risen above the competition to deliver best-in-class results and set benchmarks for success across global industries.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Tarini Singh

E: Tarini.Singh@frost.com

About Avance Clinical

Avance Clinical is a leading Contract Research Organization (CRO) offering biotech companies faster, more flexible, and higher-quality clinical trial services. As the largest premium full-service CRO headquartered in Australia, Avance Clinical delivers globally accepted data across Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and Europe for international biotechs. With 30 years of experience and expertise spanning over more than 250 indications, the company provides comprehensive clinical research services from early to late-phase trials.

www.avancecro.com

Media Enquiries: media@avancecro.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2686082/Frost_Sullivan_Avance_Award.jpg