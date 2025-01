AvAir Sets New Standard: Wins Parts Supplier of the Year for Fifth Consecutive Year

Airline Economics' Aviation 100 Awards Recognize Aerospace Industry's Top Performers

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, AvAir , an inventory solutions provider for the aviation aftermarket, was awarded the No. 1 position on Airline Economics' Aviation 100 "Parts Supplier of the Year" award. This remarkable achievement solidifies AvAir's reputation as an industry leader with an unwavering commitment to excellence.

The AvAir team accepts the Parts Supplier of the Year award.

"Winning this award for the fifth year in a row is truly a testament to our team's dedication and hard work," said Mike Bianco, CEO of AvAir. "We take immense pride in consistently delivering exceptional service, building strong client partnerships, and maintaining our position at the forefront of the aviation aftermarket."

Over the last year, AvAir has strengthened its global presence by expanding industry partnerships and enhancing support for its existing clients. The company has also strategically grown its workforce, hiring talented professionals across various departments in both its Arizona headquarters and Ireland office. These efforts have propelled AvAir's continued growth and reinforced its status as a trusted partner in the aerospace sector.

This award was given at Airline Economics 14th annual Aviation 100 Global Leader Awards in Dublin. Parts Supplier of the Year is judged on the following criteria: parts stocked, clients on books/new clients in the past 12 months, locations/number of employees, ability to source, supply and timescale; plus, results from the Aviation News survey.

AvAir was also recognized for its green initiative and is certified climate neutral by a leading international nonprofit, Climate Change.

AvAir, celebrating its 25th year, offers customized solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease, or consign inventories with more than 26 million in-stock components. The company is ISO 9001, AS9120, and ASA 100 certified and adheres to the highest quality standards in all phases: purchasing, receiving, stocking, sales, and shipping.

About AvAir

Founded in 2000, Arizona-based AvAir is a global leader in the aviation aftermarket, providing customized inventory solutions for airlines, OEMs, and MROs. AvAir has been named Parts Supplier of the Year for 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 by Airline Economics, the leading industry trade publication. It has also been recognized for its work in sustainability by The Aviation 100, AvAir received the Environmental Sustainability award. For more about AvAir, visit AvAir.aero.

