Avaamo positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix™ for Chatbots for IT Operations by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Chatbots for IT Operations vendors.

Avaamo, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Avaamo as a 2022 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Chatbots for IT Operations, Q4 2022.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™: Chatbots for IT Operations market research report includes a detailed global market analysis of major vendors. The research comprises of vendors' product features and functionalities, as well as competitive differentiating factors. The research provides competitive landscape and vendor analysis to enable technology vendors enhance their understanding of the market and implement a growth-oriented technical roadmap.

According to Ganesh Reddy Bonthu, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Avaamo's chatbots for IT operations platform's NLU engine, pre-built AI/ML models, conversational intelligence & flow, live agent transfer, deep analytics, and no/low code technology enables IT teams to automate issue resolution related to organizations IT systems". Ganesh adds, "Avaamo is capable of catering to the diverse customer needs across industry verticals with its comprehensive capabilities, compelling customer references, comprehensive roadmap & vision, and product suite with high scalability have received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Chatbots for IT Operations, Q4 2022."

"We are honoured being named a Leader by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions in their SPARK Matrix™: Chatbots for IT Operations, Q4, 2022. This validates our continued investments and innovation in simplifying IT automation and creating unparalleled user experience", said Sriram Chakravarthy, CTO Avaamo. "This recognition is a humble reminder of our focus to deliver enduring value through delightful user experience and cost savings to our customers who deploy Conversational AI to automate employee self-service journeys."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines "Chatbots for IT operations as a computer software that understands and respond to human conversations by using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) models, and natural language processing (NLP). The chatbot for IT operations is one of the use cases of a conversational AI platform that allows organizations to automate the IT team's mundane tasks in a human-like conversation through text or voice interactions. By implementing chatbots effectively, IT operation teams can increase helpdesk ticket deflection and MTTR (mean time to repair), handle request management, and perform device/application troubleshooting."

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) has influenced our day-to-day activities by allowing us to design and evaluate advanced applications and devices, called intelligent agents. These agents are used by IT Operations teams to perform tasks like password resets, software provisioning, equipment refresh, etc. Generally, a chatbot is an artificial intelligence program as well as a model of Human-Computer Interaction (HCI). With the help of Natural Language Processing (NLP) and sentiment analysis, it can interact with humans and other chatbots in human language via text or voice. The development of artificial intelligence enhanced the chatbots' ability to mimic human agents in conversation. Chatbots, which use artificial intelligence (AI), are a popular way to automate customer support. The use of conversational AI for Customer Service, such as online chatbots (bots), simulates human interaction and aids customers.

Additional Resources:

For more information about Avaamo, visit Here

SPARK Matrix: Chatbots for IT Operations, Q4 2022 Here

About Avaamo

Avaamo is an omnichannel conversational AI platform that allows global enterprises to automate and deliver exceptional self-service experiences to customers, employees, and partners. Our patented artificial intelligence technology across a broad area of neural networks, speech synthesis, and deep learning, drives call center automation and supports self-service experiences in HR, IT service desk, and customer service. Avaamo facilitates more than 2 billion self-service interactions annually in over 114 languages and dialects and integrates with over 200 of the most common business applications used in the enterprise today.

Visit www.avaamo.ai to discover how Avaamo is helping build the next-generation conversational enterprise.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Media Contacts:

Avaamo

pr@avaamo.com

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Riya Mehar

rmehar@quadrant-solutions.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions