Autonomous Networks Market worth $17.5 billion by 2029- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

The Autonomous Networks Market is expected to reach USD 17.5 billion by 2029 from USD 7.0 billion in 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Autonomous Networks Market"

150 – Tables

50 - Figures

250 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=163398984

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018-2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024–2029 Forecast units Value (USD) Billion Segments Covered By Offering (Solutions, Services), and End-user (Service Providers, Verticals) Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Companies covered Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), NEC Corporation (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Cisco Systems (US), IBM Corporation (US), Ciena (US), Extreme Networks (US), Arista Networks (US), Broadcom (US), ZTE Corporation (China), Allied Telesis (Japan), Logic Monitor (US), SolarWinds Worldwide (US), BMC Software (US), Drivenets (Israel), Versa Networks (US), Arrcus (US), Intraway (Argentina), Augtera (US), Auvik Networks (Canada), Infovista (France), and Innovile (Turkey).

The Autonomous Networks Market is undergoing significant transformation due to advancements in AI and ML, the rollout of 5G technology, and the increasing demand for high-speed, reliable internet connectivity. Additionally, the growing need for enhanced network security and the expansion of IoT devices drive the adoption of autonomous network solutions for better performance, efficiency, and resilience. This market is divided into segments based on different aspects, such as the type of offering and end users. Offering ranges from essential solutions such as AI networking, AIOPS, Network Management Tools, and other solutions along with various services such as consulting, system integration, & deployment, support & maintenance. End Users include both service providers and verticals such as hospitality, education, government, healthcare, transportation and logistics, and other verticals. These segments collectively offer a comprehensive overview of the evolving autonomous networks landscape and its potential business implications.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=163398984

"Based on end users, service providers segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period."

Within the Autonomous Networks Market, the service providers segment is estimated to capture the largest market size throughout the forecast period of 2024-2029. Service providers are at the forefront of adopting cutting-edge technologies to enhance their network efficiency and reliability, and autonomous networks offer a compelling solution to meet these evolving needs. The increasing demand for seamless connectivity, driven by the spread of IoT devices and the growing popularity of bandwidth-intensive applications, compels service providers to invest in autonomous network solutions to ensure uninterrupted service delivery. Additionally, the rising complexities in network management and operations necessitate deploying autonomous systems to streamline processes and reduce operational costs. Moreover, regulatory mandates and industry standards emphasizing network optimization and security further incentivize service providers to integrate autonomous capabilities into their infrastructure. Overall, the service providers' segment is set to lead the Autonomous Networks Market as organizations prioritize agility, scalability, and innovation to stay competitive in the digital landscape.

"Based on offering, the services segment is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period."

In the forecast period of 2024-2029, the services segment within the Autonomous Networks Market is anticipated to experience notable growth. As companies increasingly adopt autonomous network solutions, there will be a growing demand for specialized expertise to guide them through the implementation process. Consulting services will be crucial in advising businesses on the most effective strategies to integrate autonomous network technologies into their existing infrastructure. Additionally, as these technologies become more sophisticated, there will be a heightened need for ongoing support and maintenance to ensure optimal performance and reliability. Support & maintenance services will thus be in high demand for timely assistance and troubleshooting. Moreover, the complexity of deploying autonomous network solutions requires expert aid in seamlessly integrating them into diverse IT environments. System Integration & deployment services will, therefore, see increased demand as businesses seek to minimize disruptions and maximize the efficiency of their autonomous network deployments.

"Asia Pacific is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period."

The Asia Pacific region is expected to achieve a higher growth rate in the Autonomous Networks Market from 2024 to 2029 due to several compelling factors. The region's rapid technological advancements and extensive adoption of 5G technology provide a strong foundation for autonomous network implementations. Additionally, Asia Pacific is home to some of the world's largest and most densely populated countries, leading to a high demand for efficient and scalable network solutions to support the number of connected devices and users. The presence of major technology companies and innovative startups in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea further accelerates the development and deployment of autonomous network technologies. Moreover, supportive government policies and significant investments in digital infrastructure across the region enhance the growth prospects of the Autonomous Networks Market. Lastly, the increasing emphasis on smart cities and digital transformation initiatives drives the need for advanced network solutions supporting complex and diverse applications.

Top Key Companies in Autonomous Networks Market:

The major vendors covered in the Autonomous Networks Market are Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), NEC Corporation (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Cisco Systems (US), IBM Corporation (US), Ciena (US), Extreme Networks (US), Arista Networks (US), Broadcom (US), ZTE Corporation (China), Allied Telesis (Japan), Logic Monitor (US), SolarWinds Worldwide(US), BMC Software (US), Drivenets (Israel), Versa Networks (US), Arrcus (US), Intraway (Argentina), Augtera (US), Auvik Networks (Canada), Infovista (France), and Innovile (Turkey). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the Autonomous Networks Market.

Recent Development

In December 2023 , Ericsson and AT&T collaborated in an industry-defining roughly USD 14 billion five-year network transformation and digitalization strategic agreement to pioneer the path to programmable and intelligent networks of the future.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=163398984

Autonomous Networks Market Advantages:

Through real-time modifications and self-optimization, autonomous networks optimise resource allocation and consumption, lowering latency and enhancing overall network performance.

Autonomous networks save operating costs by automating common network administration chores. Predictive maintenance can help minimise downtime and lessen the need for manual interventions.

As network usage increases, these networks can adapt dynamically to different traffic loads and service needs, guaranteeing reliable performance and high-quality service.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are used by autonomous networks to anticipate and avert possible faults, improving reliability and guaranteeing increased network availability and uptime.

Network interruptions are lessened when problems are automatically detected and resolved, which results in faster reaction times and a shorter mean time to repair (MTTR).

Advanced security features found in autonomous networks can identify and address threats in real-time, offering strong defence against cyberattacks and guaranteeing data integrity and privacy.

Network administrators may more easily supervise and manage network operations, even in expansive and complicated environments, thanks to automation, which makes complex network administration duties simpler.

With the flexibility to accommodate new and developing applications, autonomous networks facilitate the deployment and management of cutting-edge services like edge computing, 5G, and the Internet of Things.

Report Objectives

To determine and forecast the global Autonomous Networks Market based on offering, end-user, and region from 2024 to 2029, and analyze the various macro and microeconomic factors that affect the market growth

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five key regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America , and Middle East and Africa (MEA)

, , (APAC), , and and (MEA) To provide detailed information related to the major factors (drivers, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Autonomous Networks Market

To analyze each submarket with respect to the individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total Autonomous Networks Market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Autonomous Networks Market

To profile the key market players comprising top vendors and startups, provide comparative analysis based on business overviews, regional presence, product offerings, business strategies, and key financials, and illustrate the competitive landscape

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as mergers and acquisitions, product developments, partnerships and collaborations, and Research & Development (R&D) activities, in the market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Data Center and Networking Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Micro Mobile Data Center Market - Global Forecast to 2029

In-Building Wireless Market- Global Forecast to 2029

Communication Test and Measurement Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Green Data Center Market- Global Forecast to 2026

Software Defined Data Center Market- Global Forecast to 2025

Get access to the latest updates on Autonomous Networks Companies and Autonomous Networks Industry

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg