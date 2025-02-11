Autonomous Forklift Market worth $5.07 billion by 2032 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The autonomous forklift market size is projected to grow from an estimated USD 2.73 billion in 2025 to USD 5.07 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth of the autonomous forklift market is influenced by factors such as increasing labor shortages, rising warehouse automation, and the rapid expansion of e-commerce & logistics industries. Additionally, advancements in AI, IoT, and sensor technologies enhance forklift efficiency and safety, further boosting market adoption. The adoption of autonomous forklifts may remain steady due to high initial costs and integration challenges with existing warehouse infrastructure.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=194636851

Browse in-depth TOC on "Autonomous Forklift Market"

200 - Tables

100 - Figures

300 - Pages

Healthcare is predicted to be the fastest-growing industry for autonomous forklifts.

The healthcare industry comprises manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Healthcare is a highly regulated industry, as drug manufacturing, handling, and storage require adherence to certain norms. Companies must meet strict regulatory requirements for drug production, storage, and distribution. The growing demand for drugs and medicines has led pharmaceutical companies to increase their productivity. Hence, companies are now adopting autonomous forklifts to manage operational details and meet stringent industry norms. Autonomous forklifts transform hospital logistics, pharmaceutical warehouses, and medical supply chains by ensuring efficient, safe, and contactless material handling. They also reduce labor costs and operational downtime, leading to faster ROI despite high initial investment. Additionally, AI-driven navigation optimizes material movement, ensuring faster and more accurate deliveries in critical healthcare settings. Also, in recent years partnerships between technology providers and healthcare facilities and innovation in this space have support market growth. For instance, VisionNav Robotics (US) deploys multiple Future Robot vision-guided counterbalanced unmanned forklifts and central control systems to pharmaceutical companies in China. As the demand for efficient healthcare logistics continues to rise, the adoption of autonomous forklifts is expected to grow significantly.

Material Handling applications are expected to be the largest growing segment for autonomous forklifts.

Autonomous forklifts are increasingly utilized in the material handling process, encompassing the storage, control, and safe retrieval of goods. These self-operating vehicles enhance efficiency by automating tasks such as loading and unloading, transporting materials, and managing inventory. Equipped with advanced technologies like sensors and real-time data analytics, autonomous forklifts can optimize operations and ensure faster processing time. They can operate continuously, which allows for significant productivity improvements, making them a valuable asset in modern warehouses and distribution centers. In September 2024, Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO), including Toyota Material Handling Group and Toyota Automated Logistics Group, signed an investment agreement with Gideon for its new vision-based automated vehicle solutions with AI and 3D vision. Additionally, in June 2024, Amazon integrated autonomous forklifts for material handling. As these forklifts seamlessly integrate with smart warehouses, IoT, and WMS (Warehouse Management Systems), improving overall supply chain efficiency yielding better ROI in growing material handling industry.

Europe accounted for the largest market in the autonomous forklift market in 2025.

Europe is expected to account for a major share of the autonomous forklift market in 2025. Europe is an incorporator of machinery in its manufacturing and warehousing operations. The region is an early adopter of material handling equipment in its warehouse and manufacturing systems. The autonomous forklift market in Europe is growing primarily due to factors such as rigorous worker safety codes, high wages, and rising prices of real estate, which demand more efficient material handling solutions. Brexit has increased the need for localized distribution centers in Europe. For instance, the availability of warehouses post-Brexit has been at an all-time low at 15% and 2% in some places. The need for swift order fulfillment has also increased due to increased e-commerce sales.

Europe is the most advanced market for the implementation of automation in warehousing and material handling processes. The pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the adoption of autonomous forklifts in the region. In the pharmaceutical sector, autonomous forklifts are utilized for various applications, including the transportation of raw materials and finished goods, inventory management through forklift-integrated scanners and sensors, quality control using autonomous forklift cameras and sensors, and environmental monitoring. Additionally, manufacturing industry seeks continuous production and supply chain improvement through automated and efficient process solutions in Europe. For instance, BMW Group launched a "Robot in the Cloud" research project at its Plant Landshut supply center. This initiative utilizes self-driving forklift trucks for loading and unloading tasks while managing a block storage facility. Thus, the rising applications of autonomous forklifts in the pharmaceutical and manufacturing industry, will drive the demand for autonomous forklifts.

Key Market Autonomous Forklift Industry:

Prominent players in the Autonomous Forklift Companies include as Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan), Hyundai Construction Equipment Co Ltd (South Korea), Kion Group AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Logisnext Co Ltd (Japan), Jungheinrich AG (Germany), Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (US), Agilox Services GMBH (Austria), Anhui Heli Co Ltd (China), Hangcha Group Co. Ltd (China) Multiway Robotics (Shenzhen) Company (China), and Scott Automation (China).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=194636851





This report provides insights on:

Analysis of key drivers (Growing Demand for Automation in warehouses and material handling industry, rising e-commerce and logistics sectors), Restraints (High Initial Investment), Opportunities (IoT integrated autonomous forklifts), Challenges (Failure of sensing elements).

(Growing Demand for Automation in warehouses and material handling industry, rising e-commerce and logistics sectors), Restraints (High Initial Investment), Opportunities (IoT integrated autonomous forklifts), Challenges (Failure of sensing elements). Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the Autonomous Forklift market.

Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the Autonomous Forklift market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the autonomous forklift market across different regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the autonomous forklift market across different regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the autonomous forklift market.

Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the autonomous forklift market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Toyota Industries Corporation ( Japan ), Kion Group AG ( Germany ), Mitsubishi Logisnext Co Ltd ( France ), Jungheinrich AG ( Germany ), and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (US) among others in the autonomous forklift market

Related Reports:

Forklift Market

Conveyor System Market

Industrial Vehicles Market

Get access to the latest updates on Autonomous Forklift Companies and Autonomous Forklift Industry Growth

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets Inc.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg