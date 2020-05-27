Automotive Wheel Market Revenue to Exceed USD 120 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Ongoing innovations to enhance vehicle performance, reduce vehicle downtime, and cost-effectiveness will support automotive wheel market growth. The development of distinct forms of alloys including aluminum, steel, and magnesium to provide improved heat conduction and aesthetics over conventional steel wheels are among the major industry trends. Moreover, advancements in handling capabilities of lighter wheels by reducing unwanted mass, permitting suspension to follow the terrain more carefully, and improving grip will drive product demand.

Request for a sample of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1706

Heavy trucks vehicle segment in the automotive wheel market will foresee steady growth over the study timeframe with rapid industrialization and urbanization. Environmental regulations governing the fuel emission levels is escalating the utilization of lighter wheels without compromising strength and rigidity. Development of materials for bearing high load carrying capacities coupled with increased freight demand will provide a positive outlook for the market.

Carbon fiber segment will witness around 6% gains through 2026 owing to high tensile strength, stiffness, and lower weight of carbon fibers. Carbon fiber wheel offers improved braking, acceleration, and consistent performance compared to aluminum wheels. Increasing production of fuel-efficient cars utilizing carbon fiber wheel is fueling the market growth.

North America automotive wheel market size is anticipated to observe more than 6% CAGR during the forecast period impelled by presence of multiple wheel manufacturers including Wheel Pros, U.S. Wheel Corporation, Superior Industries and Maxion wheels. The industry players are acquiring manufacturers to strengthen their regional presence.

Shifting consumer preferences towards customized wheels available at lower prices is driving the automotive wheel aftermarket growth. High quality products conforming with the standards enforced by OEM ensuring the reliability and functionality of the products is gaining a higher visibility. Further, increasing demand for vehicles with improving economic conditions in developed and emerging nations is boosting the industry expansion.

Major automotive wheel market players include Maxion Wheels, Ronal Group, Titan International, Inc., Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel, Borbet GmbH, Topy Industries Limited, and Superior Industries International, Inc. Product innovation and portfolio expansion will be the key strategies for industry players to enhance their market share.

Industry players are constantly focusing on enhancing their production facilities and upgrading their solutions to differentiate their services from competitors. Additionally, OEMs are adopting several cost reduction initiatives, such as opting for low-cost processes and establishing new commercial partnerships, to increase profitability.

Make an Inquiry for purchasing this report @

https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1706

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Automotive Wheel Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2016 - 2026

3.2.1 COVID-19 impact on industry landscape

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Component suppliers

3.3.2 Manufacturers

3.3.3 Distribution chain analysis

3.3.3.1 Distributors

3.3.3.2 E-commerce

3.3.4 End users

3.3.4.1 OEM

3.3.4.2 Aftermarket

3.3.5 Profit margin analysis

3.3.6 Value chain disruptions due to COVID-19

3.3.7 Vendor matrix

3.4 Technology landscape

3.4.1 Casting technology

3.4.1.1 Low Pressure Die Casting (LPDC)

3.4.1.2 High Pressure Die Casting (HPDC)

3.4.1.3 Gravity casting

3.4.2 Flow forming technology

3.4.3 Forging technology

3.4.4 High Light Technology (HLT)

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Industry best practices and key buying criteria

3.6.1 Need recognition

3.6.2 Information search

3.6.3 Evaluation of alternatives

3.6.4 Purchase decision

3.6.5 Post purchase behaviour

3.7 Global automotive production overview

3.7.1 Production data

3.7.2 Automotive production, by country (

3.7.2.1 Passenger cars

3.7.2.2 Commercial Vehicles

3.8 Differentiation in paint layering overview

3.9 Automotive wheel paint layering, by material

3.9.1 Aluminum

3.9.2 Steel

3.9.3 Magnesium

3.9.4 Carbon

3.10 Automotive wheel consumption scenario

3.11 Pricing analysis, 2019 (including COVID-19 impact)

3.11.1 Regional pricing

3.11.1.1 North America

3.11.1.2 Europe

3.11.1.3 Asia Pacific

3.11.1.4 Latin America

3.11.1.5 Middle East & Africa

3.11.2 Cost structure analysis, 2019

3.11.2.1 Raw material cost

3.11.2.2 Labor cost

3.11.2.3 Other raw material cost

3.11.2.4 Energy & Utilities cost

3.12 Industry impact forces

3.12.1 Growth drivers

3.12.2 Industry pitfall and challenges

3.13 Innovation & sustainability

3.13.1 MICHELIN ACORUS technology

3.13.2 One-piece, super light, hollow carbon fiber wheel technology

3.14 Growth potential analysis, 2019

3.15 Porter's analysis

3.16 Competitive landscape, 2019

3.16.1 Global company market share analysis, 2019

3.16.2 Company performance analysis, 2019

3.17 Strategy dashboard

3.18 PESTLE analysis

3.19 COVID-19 impact on automotive industry

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/automotive-wheel-market

About Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661916/GMI.jpg

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.