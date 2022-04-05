Automotive Silicone Market Size To Reach USD 15.90 BN In 2030 Due to High-Growth Application Areas Such As Electrical Components And Interior & Exterior Parts Used In Vehicle Industry, And Huge Growth In Automobile Industry, Says Reports And Data

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive silicone market size is expected to reach USD 15.90 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing use of silicone-based film adhesives for customizing cars is expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Silicone is increasingly being used in combined with thermoplastics to produce paint finishes with mar and scratch repellent, due to recent technological breakthroughs in paint & coating industry. Growth of passenger car ownership in countries such as Mexico, India, China, and Vietnam, fueled by economic growth and rising income levels is expected to fuel automotive silicone market over the forecast period.

Rubber, adhesives & sealants, and coatings are common uses for the product in automobiles. They play a significant role in improving vehicle fuel efficiency, resulting in lower harmful emissions. Silicones' superior properties over other products have led to an increase in their use in production of various automotive parts. It is utilized in almost every interior and exterior part, including door panels, flooring, tires, seat belts, cables, lubricants, and plugs. It comes in a variety of forms, including compounds, bases, and liquids, and can be used in a variety of automotive applications, such as exhaust mounts, fuel cells, spark plug boots, electronic control system seals, airbags, and grommets. The product has strong potential for use in hybrid engines. Thus, rising silicone rubber usage is expected to have a favorable impact on market over the forecast period.

Request a Sample Report – https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1825

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Adhesives & sealants segment revenue is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. Dashboards and trims, engine compartments, electrical systems, light assembly, structural bonding, and glass bonding are examples of applications for silicone-based adhesives & sealants in automotive industry. Increase in need for fuel efficiency through vehicle weight reduction has increased demand for improving quality of silicone-based adhesives & sealants used in automobile industry.

Engines segment revenue is expected to register considerable revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Silicone is applied to multi-layer steel gaskets to keep them from clinging to other metal parts in engine and to increase cold sealing. Silicone has both anti-stick and adhesion characteristics, depending on its composition. Moreover, silicone's flexibility allows it to rapidly adapt to different thermal expansion coefficients, which is particularly effective on multi-material seams. Steel, aluminum, and plastic are examples of this.

Others segment include rain & distance sensors, paint & plastic polishes, sheathing & protecting, and break-protection caps. Silicone is beneficial to sensor technologies. Rain sensors on car windshields, for example, detect presence of rain and turn on the windshield wipers automatically. These are same sensors that regulate headlights. These sensors are at risk of being damaged if they are exposed to Ultraviolet (UV) light on a regular basis. Silicone is an ideal material for encasing these sensors due to its optical transparency and heat resilience, as it does not lose its transparency during UV exposure while still allowing them to function.

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1825

Automotive silicone market in Europe is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Europe , as a hub for automobile sector, is certain to have an impact on global market growth. Regional manufacturing of high-end cars and spending capacity support each other, which is fueling market revenue growth.

is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. , as a hub for automobile sector, is certain to have an impact on global market growth. Regional manufacturing of high-end cars and spending capacity support each other, which is fueling market revenue growth. In February 2021 , Elkem signed an agreement to acquire a brand-new plant in France that will manufacture highly specialized organo-functional silicones. Elkem's global reach and expansion will be bolstered by this purchase.

, Elkem signed an agreement to acquire a brand-new plant in that will manufacture highly specialized organo-functional silicones. Elkem's global reach and expansion will be bolstered by this purchase. Major companies in the market report include Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., KCC Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Siltech Corporation, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., CSL Silicones Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Evonik Industries AG, Elkem ASA, and Kaneka Corporation

To identify the key trends in the industry, research study at https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-silicone-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global automotive silicone market based on product type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Rubber



Adhesives & Sealants



Coatings



Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Interior & Exterior



Electrical



Engines



Others

Buy Premium Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/1825

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America



a. U.S.





b. Canada





c. Mexico



Europe



a. Germany





b. U.K.





c. France





d. Italy





e. Spain





f. Sweden





g. BENELUX





h. Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



a. China





b. India





c. Japan





d. South Korea





e. Rest of APAC



Latin America



a. Brazil





b. Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

a. Saudi Arabia





b. UAE





c. South Africa





d. Israel





e. Rest of MEA

Explore Trending Research Reports by Reports and Data:

Plastic Waste Management Market, By Polymer Type, By Service, By Source, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Aminoethylethanolamine Market By Grade (>99%, <99%), By Application (Chelating Agent, Surfactants, Textile Additives, Lubricants, Fabric Softeners, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Cobalt Alloy Powder Market By Type (Co-Cr Alloy Powder, Co-Cr-Mo Alloy Powder, Co-Cr-Ni Alloy Powder), By Application (Additive Manufacturing, Brazing, 3D Printing), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Superhard Materials Market By Type (Diamond, Cubic, Boron, Nitride), By Form (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Composite), By End-Use (Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Drilling, Mining & Quarrying, Electrical & Electronics, and Others), And By Region Forecast to 2028

Metal Working Oil Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Straight oils, Soluble oils and Semi-synthetic fluids), By Application (Automotive, General Industry and Other), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Competitive Strategies and Segment Forecasts for 2016 – 2026

Read Featured Blogs by Reports and Data:

Top 10 Homeopathic Companies in the World Providing Holistic and Natural Remedies to Treat Illnesses

Top 10 Companies in the Freeze Dried Technology Market

Top 10 Companies in the Konjac Glucomannan (KGM) Supplement Market

Top 10 Players in Gluten Free Products Market

Top 10 Players In Sweet Chilli Sauce Market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Latest Press Release @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-automotive-silicone-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579615/Reports_and_Data_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Reports And Data