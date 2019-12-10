Automotive Shift-By-Wire Systems Market Size to Reach US$ 2.1 Billion in 2030, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Automotive Shift-By-Wire (SBW) Systems Market by Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, SUV, and Others), by Powertrain Type (Combustion Vehicle and Electric Vehicle), by Design Type (Joystick, Rotatory, Lever, Buttons, and Others), by Position Type (Console and Steering), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2030.

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the global automotive SBW systems market over the trend period 2014 to 2019 and forecast period 2020 to 2030 in terms of value and units. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Automotive Shift-By-Wire (SBW) Systems Market: Research Highlights

Shift-by-wire systems are gear shift systems in which the transmission modes are changed in a vehicle through electronic controls without any mechanical linkage between the gear shifting lever and the transmission. SBW systems are used in different types of automatic transmission vehicles and their subcategories such as continuously variable transmission (CVT), dual-clutch transmission (DCT) and automatic manual transmission (AMT). With this technology, electro-mechatronic signals connect the gearbox with the gear selector. When the driver selects propulsion direction, the signal is wirelessly transmitted to a gearbox receiver.

SBW system has been maintaining its name in the list of a few automotive components that are witnessing a double-digit rate. Even the cyclic decline of the overall automotive industry has had a relatively less impact on the overall demand for SBW systems. The growth is protected by an incessant shift from mechanical transmission systems to SBW systems.

As per Stratview Research, the automotive SBW systems market is projected to offer healthy growth opportunities and is likely to reach US$ 2,139.5 million in 2030. Organic growth in vehicle production, growing penetration of automatic transmission vehicles in the overall vehicle production, emergence of electric vehicles, and significant weight reduction along with an improvement in fuel economy with SBW systems are some major factors that are fueling the growth of SBW systems market.

Based on the vehicle type, SUV is expected to remain the largest SBW systems market in years to come, propelled by the trend of the shift from sedans and hatchbacks towards SUVs.

Based on the vehicle type, SUV is expected to remain the largest SBW systems market in years to come, propelled by the trend of the shift from sedans and hatchbacks towards SUVs. Spacious interiors and comfortable and satisfying driving experience have generated a sheer interest for SUVs among consumers. Further, there is also a slightly higher penetration of SBWs in SUVs over other vehicle types.

Our analysis on another market segmentation, which is based on the powertrain type, suggests that combustion vehicle is forecasted to remain the larger consumer of SBW systems in near future. On the contrary, electric vehicles are likely to exhibit faster growth during the same period. Various prominent EV models, such as Nissan Leaf, BMW i3, Toyota Prius, and Audi e-tron, are equipped with SBW systems.

Analogously, the study's outcomes on different design types advocate that joystick is the most preferred design of SBW among joystick, rotatory, lever, buttons, and others, during the forecast period. Rotatory is another key segment that holds a considerable share and is likely to exhibit the highest growth in the near future. Some of the key vehicle models that are equipped with rotatory SBW systems include Land Rover Discovery, Jaguar XE, and Chrysler Pacifica.

In terms of region, Europe is the largest automotive SBW systems market propelled by early adoption of SBW systems by the region's leading automakers such as BMW AG, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen AG, and Groupe Renault.

In terms of region, Europe is the largest automotive SBW systems market propelled by early adoption of SBW systems by the region's leading automakers such as BMW AG, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen AG, and Groupe Renault. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. China is the growth engine of the Asia-Pacific's market, driven by the increasing adoption of SBW systems by the leading Chinese OEMs such as FAW, Changan Automobile, Geely, and GWM (Great Wall Motors) in some of their vehicle models.

Key SBW system manufacturers are ZF Group, Kongsberg Automotive, Ficosa International SA, KOSTAL Group, GHSP Inc., Kuster holding, Atsumitec Co. Ltd., Dura Automotive Systems, Sila Group, Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., Eissmann Group Automotive, and JOPP Group. New product development, advancements in automotive SBW systems' functionality, and collaboration with OEMs are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

This report studies the global automotive shift-by-wire systems market and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Automotive SBW Systems Market, By Vehicle Type

Hatchback

Sedan

SUV

Others

Automotive SBW Systems Market, By Powertrain Type

Combustion Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Automotive SBW Systems Market, By Design Type

Joystick

Rotatory

Lever

Buttons

Others

Automotive SBW Systems Market, By Position Type

Console

Steering

Automotive SBW Systems Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , South Korea , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World ( Brazil , Argentina , and Others)

