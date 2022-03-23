Automotive Interior Materials Market Size To Reach USD 68.19 Billion In 2030 | Rise In Living Standards And Need For Comfortable Vehicles Are Key Factors Driving Market Revenue Growth

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive interior materials market size is expected to reach USD 68.19 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is expected to increase due to high demand for automotive interior materials to ensure a high level of comfort and customization in vehicles. Automotive interior materials give automobiles a more appealing look, higher durability, and increased sustainability, helping manufacturers to improve vehicle performance and interior features. This also aids manufacturers in upgrading the features and designs of automobile cabins. Moreover, growing popularity of electric vehicles and self-driving cars has boosted the demand for lightweight materials in automobiles. Autonomous cars are equipped with a variety of modern technologies that necessitate the integration of several ECUs and chips. This increases the vehicle's overall weight and necessitates the use of lightweight materials for the vehicle's body and other sections.

Polymers are a common type of materials used in automobiles interior. Consumer preference for lightweight, long-lasting interior components is likely to drive up polymer demand. As public concern about the environment and global warming has increased, legislative constraints have tightened. Automotive manufacturers are concentrating on reducing vehicle CO2 emissions by reducing total weight. These are some of the factors driving up polymer demand in the global automotive interior materials market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Leather is the most feasible material for any vehicle's seating system because it is the most durable when used properly. Majority of passenger vehicle seat-beds are made of leather. Natural leather is more expensive than synthetic leather. Customers who purchase luxury and premium vehicles expect genuine leather seating and interiors, which drives demand for natural leather in automotive interiors.

Dashboard segment is expected to register a significant revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Improvement in vehicle dashboards and their materials has had a significant impact on the automotive industry, as dashboards are now expected to be environmentally friendly and free of hazardous materials. Increase in production of dashboards, which utilizes new technology, design, and material, is expected to drive segment revenue growth.

In automotive, continuous innovations are being carried out in use of materials for seats as seats are important to reduce driver discomfort during long rides or in poor driving conditions. Seat cushion is produced from high-performance polyurethane foams combined with covering materials such as leather or fabric. The usage of carbon fibers and other performance composites in the back portion of seats has resulted from the requirement for lightweight components in modern vehicles.

Market in North America is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate in the global automotive interior materials market over the forecast period, because of increased demand for passenger vehicles, frequent technological advancements, and economic feasibility of premium options. Widespread dependence on cars for personal transportation in North America is likely to enable steady revenue growth of the market in this region. Moreover, demand is expected to rise at a significant rate due to strict standards pertaining to fuel economy.

is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate in the global automotive interior materials market over the forecast period, because of increased demand for passenger vehicles, frequent technological advancements, and economic feasibility of premium options. Widespread dependence on cars for personal transportation in is likely to enable steady revenue growth of the market in this region. Moreover, demand is expected to rise at a significant rate due to strict standards pertaining to fuel economy. Companies profiled in the market report are Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Lear Corporation, Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., Adient plc, Faurecia SE, Grupo Antolín, Sage Automotive Interiors, Yanfeng Automotive Interior Systems Co., Ltd., SMS Auto Fabrics, and Dräxlmaier Group.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global automotive interior materials market based on interior material type, vehicle type, class, application, and region:

Interior Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

Leather



Wooden Materials



Fabrics



Plastics



Metals



Others

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

Passenger Vehicles



Light Commercial Vehicles



Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

Luxury



Mediocre



Economy

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

Door Panel & Trims



Dashboard



Seats



Roof Paddings



Airbags & Seatbelts



Carpets & Floor Mats



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





UK





France





Italy





Spain





Sweden





BENELUX





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



MEA



Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Israel





Rest of MEA

