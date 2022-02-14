Automotive Interior LED Lighting Market to Garner a Valuation of US$ 53.88 Bn by 2032

Ambient Automotive Interior LED Lightning Segment to Grow at a 1-% CAGR in the Automotive Interior LED Lighting Market

The latest research report by Fact.MR provides detailed information on key factors affecting growth in the automotive interior LED lighting market. It presents valuable insights on factors facilitating product development in the automotive interior LED lighting market. To study, the market has been segmented in terms of by-product, by vehicles, by volts, by sales channel

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive interior LED lighting market size is to grow at a CAGR of 5% and it is expected that the market will reach a global valuation of US$ 53.88 Bn by the forecast period 2032.

There has been a global disruption in the automotive supply chain due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In addition to disrupting manufacturing facilities globally, the epidemic has also affected auto sales which have directly affected the global automotive lighting market adversely.

As LED technology has progressed, the role of interior lighting has been elevated to becoming an effective brand differentiator. Also, Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on creating custom interiors with greater adherence to both safety and road legality.

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request for More Info

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=185

A global disruption in the automotive supply chain due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Aside from disrupting production facilities around the world, the epidemic has had a negative impact on auto sales, which has had a direct impact on the worldwide automotive lighting business. In 2020, a declining trend in demand for electric vehicles and conventional is expected to further damage the global industry. The COVID-19 epidemic has resulted in a major loss in vehicle manufacturing and sales, with a 20% drop expected by 2020. The automotive lighting business will suffer as a result of this.

Lighting regulations in developed European and North American countries will drive the car lighting market until 2032. The interior lighting of automobiles is likely to alter dramatically, with an emphasis on relaying additional information such as the current driving mode and battery charge level.

The market for Automotive Interior LED Lighting from passenger vehicles is predicted to expand at a rate of approximately 5.5% per year over the next ten years. This market expansion will be aided by manufacturers' significant expenditure in research and development to produce automotive lighting business that are compatible with driver assistance systems and proximity sensors.

Report Attributes Values Market Value in 2020 US$ 30 Bn Expected Market Value in 2022 US$ 33.08 Bn Projected Market Value in 2032 US$ 53.88 Bn CAGR during the forecast period, 2022-2032 5%

Key Takeaways:

The Global Automotive Interior LED Lighting Market saw a 20% reduction in sales as a result of the epidemic.

Asia Pacific to lead the industry with a 5% CAGR.

to lead the industry with a 5% CAGR. North America is expected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR

is expected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR Europe is expected to be the fastest expanding market in the future, with a CAGR of 6%.

is expected to be the fastest expanding market in the future, with a CAGR of 6%. By vehicle type, passenger vehicles segment is anticipated to grow at a rate of 5.5%.

By product type, ambient automotive interior LED lightning will rise by more than 10% by the end of 2022.

By volt, the 12V segment is expected to generate nearly US$ 716 million in revenue.

Growth Drivers:

Various new applications and rising demand for autonomous vehicles is expected to spur the automotive interior LED lighting market growth.

Increasing technological advancements and automotive interior LED lighting offering long service life and extreme vibration resistance to propel the market demand.

To gain in-depth insights on the automotive interior LED lighting market, request methodology at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=185

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the automotive interior LED lighting market focuses on forming joint ventures, companies are expanding their global footprint

Valeo announced its entry into the dynamic LED lighting market by announcing the acquisition of 10.5% of the shares of Aledia, a high-tech startup company focused on designing cutting-edge LED lighting for general and automotive use.

The Koito Automotive Company has inaugurated the Hubei Koito Automotive Lamp Co., Limited plant in China .

. A new automotive lighting solution called Rallye was introduced by Osram India in 2017.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems Co., Ltd

Texas Instruments

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Valeo SA

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Stanley Electric

More valuable insights on the automotive interior LED lighting Market:

Fact.MR, in its report, offers a market analysis of the global automotive interior LED lighting Market analysing the forecast period through 2022 and beyond. This survey reveals the growth of technology in the automotive interior LED lighting market with detailed segmentation as follows:

By Product

Dashboard Lights



Ambient Lighting



Dome and Map Lighting



Center Stack



Head-up Display



Reading Lights

By Vehicle Type

Compact Passenger Cars



Mid-sized Passenger Cars



Premium Passenger Cars



Luxury Passenger Cars



Light Commercial Vehicles



Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Volts

12V



14V

By Sales Channel

OEM



After Market

Key Questions covered in the automotive interior LED lighting Report

What is the current valuation of the automotive interior LED lighting market?

What will be the outlook of the market during the forecast period?

What are key drivers for the growth of this market in 2022?

Which are the most lucrative regions of this market during the forecast period?

With what CAGR will Europe be driving this market?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Automotive Domain-

Automotive commutator market scope: Commutator is a moving part of rotary electricals switch which tends to reverse the current direction between the external circuit and the rotor in various types of electrical generators and powertrain motors.

Automotive steering shaft market analysis: The growth of the automotive steering shaft industry is directly related to the demand for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The growing vehicle production in China and India will push the sale of steering shafts.

Automotive cowl panel market trends: Automotive sales and production in the region are expected to be boosted by advanced technology in auto part manufacturing, thriving passenger cars and light trucks production and sales, rising fleet on road, and the digitalization of automotive part distribution services.

Automotive seat track market forecast: Automotive seat tracks are mechanical devices that connect to car seats and enable the driver and the co-passenger to change his or her seating posture. The demand for automobile seat track has increased due to rapid advancements in technology, enhanced safety features, increased net disposable incomes, and growing vehicle production

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have in our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & chemical and materials, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fact.MR