Automotive HUD Market Worth $4.3 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Automotive HUD Market by Technology (AR-HUD, Conventional HUD), HUD Type (Combiner, Windshield), Vehicle Class (Economy, Mid-Segment, Luxury Car), Dimension (2D and 3D), Vehicle Type, and Region: Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market is estimated to be 1.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach a market size of USD 4.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 25.28% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for in-vehicle safety features, a rising number of connected cars, and progress toward developing semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles.

Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (AR-HUD) segment is estimated to be the fastest growing Automotive HUD Market, by HUD technology

With low-cost HUD systems being developed for mid-sized and economy cars, OEMs are planning to offer the sensor technology-enabled AR-HUD for enhanced in-vehicle safety in luxury vehicles. Lowering the consumer's concern over safety, the AR-HUD integrates multiple ADAS functions to provide different information, all in the driver's line of sight. Apart from the growing luxury vehicle segment, the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market is projected to drive the demand for AR-HUDs.

Combiner HUD segment is expected to be the fastest growing Automotive HUD Market, by HUD type

The combiner HUD is a compact version of the windshield HUD. The combiner version requires lesser space for installation compared with the windshield HUD. Its compact size makes the combiner HUD an ideal fit for smaller cars. The installation of HUD in mid-segment and economy cars is projected to be driven by an increase in the adoption of combiner HUD in this segment of vehicles. Moreover, owing to the high cost of windshield HUD, the OEMs are also focusing on the volume growth of combiner HUD in mid-segment cars. Currently, combiner HUDs are offered in vehicles by OEMs such as Peugeot, Mini, and Mazda and are supplied by Bosch, Continental, and Visteon.

Europe is estimated to be the largest regional Automotive HUD Market

Europe comprises Germany, France, Russia, the UK, Spain, and the rest of Europe. Germany being an automotive hub, in terms of vehicle production as well as sales, is also the fastest country in terms of adopting in-vehicle advanced automotive technology. The demand for HUD technology such as AR-HUD is directly linked to the luxury and premium vehicle production and consumer demand for these vehicles in this region. The region also comprises the UK, a market with growing consumer demand for advanced automotive electronics in the cockpit.

The Automotive HUD Market is dominated by a few global HUD system suppliers and comprises several regional players. Some of the key HUD suppliers operating in the market are Nippon Seiki (Japan), Continental (Germany), Denso (Japan), Visteon (US), and Bosch (Germany).

