Automotive Glass Market Revenue to Surpass USD 11 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Based on product, automotive glass market is segmented into laminated and tempered. Laminated glass is double layered with a thickness around 6 mm including two glass layers and one plastic interlayer. The strength of laminated glass is superior to its tempered counterpart and the top of glass holds and contains glass shards in one place, enhancing safety. Other properties include noise reduction and scratch resistance.

On the basis of application, the industry is categorized into sidelite, backlite, and windscreen. Backlite also referred to as rear window or rear windshield will witness over 6.5% CAGR over the study timeframe with its installation to allow vision out of the backside of vehicle. Tempered glass is highly used for the segment owing to impact resistance and safe shattering against physical pressure. Product development pertaining to defogger glass will positively influence the demand for upgraded backlite glasses.

In 2019, OEMs held over 80% share in automotive glass market as the glass suppliers have established long-term supply contracts with car manufacturers to strengthen their value chain. An increase in the production of new vehicles is a driving factor for segment size. The OEMs also supply their products for the replacement market. Moreover, superior fitting and performance will drive the industry growth.

Heavy commercial vehicles will witness significant growth with rapid industrialization, development of road infrastructure, and stable growth in distribution logistics and public transport. Automotive glass used in heavy commercial vehicles are larger in size and have higher thicknesses. The windshields are made of laminated glass to protect the driver from wind and flying debris such as insects, rocks, and dust.

Increasing presence of industry participants and economical production methods will drive the Middle East & Africa automotive glass market. High demand of heavy commercial vehicles from oil drilling industry will drive the industry size. Moreover, easy access of finances and economical natural gas coupled with abundant availability of raw materials, such as soda ash and silica, are anticipated to exalt the glass production in the region.

The key industry players include, AIS Glass, Saint Gobain, Pilkington, Asahi Glass Company, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., and PPG. Market leaders are focusing on technology advancement, merger & acquisitions, and geographic expansion strategies to strengthen their market share.

