Automotive Gears Market Analysis Covers Growth Opportunity Through Regions And Segments

The Business Research Company's Automotive Gears research report expands on key drivers, trends, and growth opportunities in the market.

LONDON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive gears market consists of sales of automotive gears products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships), that are used in various systems in automobiles. An automotive gear is a spinning device with teeth that transmits torque by meshing with another toothed machine part or gear because of its ability to modify torque, speed, and direction of the power source; gears are regarded as a key component in an automobile system.

The global automotive gears market size is expected to grow from $32.44 billion in 2021 to $34.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The global automotive gear market size is expected to grow to $44.12 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%.

Request a free sample of the Automotive Gears Market Report

Automotive Gears Market Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive gears market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global automotive gears market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global automotive gear market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Automotive Gears Market Segmentation

The global automotive gears market is segmented by material type into non-metallic gears, metallic gears, by vehicle into passenger car, commercial vehicles, by product into parallel shaft gears, spur gear, helical gear, rack and pinion gear, intersecting shaft gear, bevel gear, skew shaft gear, hypoid gear, worm gear, planetary gears, and by application into transmission system, steering system, differential system, others.

Key Trends And Strategies In The Automotive Gears Industry

As the automotive gears market expands, new developing trends in the sector are emerging to keep up with the technological advancements surrounding the market. For instance, the Swiss Gear technology company in 2021, Humbel's high-precision gear technology one of the leading innovations in gearboxes and transmissions company has designed prototyping for individual special components like internal (ring gears) delivered in the form of flexible, fast, and reliable services that are used in things like e-axels and e-gears in the E-automotive vehicles.

See more on the Automotive Gears Market Report

Check out similar market reports:

Automotive Engineering Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), By Service Type (Concept/Research, Designing, Prototyping, System Integration, Testing), By Location Type (On-Shore, Off-Shore), By Application (Electrical, Electronics and Body Controls, ADAS and Safety, Chassis, Connectivity Services, Powertrain and Exhaust, Interior, Exterior, and Body Engineering, Simulation) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Automotive Crankshaft Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Flat Plane, Cross Plane), By Material (Forged Iron Or Steel, Cast Iron Or Steel), By Vehicle Type (Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Luxury Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Sport Utility Vehicles, Multi Utility Vehicles) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally, it has strategy enablement specialists in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

SOURCE The Business Research Company