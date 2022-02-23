Automotive Filters Market size worth $ 36.01 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 4.3 % CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Stringent rules and regulations imposed by government on vehicle emission and fuel economy, increasing awareness with respect to air cabin quality, technological advancements, growing car production rates are some the factors to lead the market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Automotive Filters Market" By Filter Type (Air Filter, Fuel Filter, Cabin Filter), By Media Type (Cellulose Media, Synthetic Media), By Application (Passengers Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Two Wheelers), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Automotive Filters Market size was valued at USD 25.72 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 36.01 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Filters Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Automotive Filters Market Overview

The Automotive Filters Market is expected to rise in the forecasted year. The passenger automobile segment in Europe is likely to see increased demand for fuel engines and fuel filters as a result of environmental concerns and severe emission norms. As individuals become more aware of the quality of the air in their cars, the market for vehicle filters is set to expand. The replacement cycle of filters per vehicle has been optimized result of technological advancements in filter media types. A variety of filters, including air, oil, fuel, and cabin filter, are included in all types of automobiles. Future advances in automobile filters, such as brake dust filters and transmission filters for automated transmission systems, are expected to aid market expansion. The rising demand for automotive filters to minimize airborne contaminants in automobiles would propel the Automotive Filters Market forward throughout the forecast period.

Additionally, the large vehicle sector, as well as technology improvements for reducing pollution levels, will propel product demand forward. Furthermore, the growing automobile industry, which is increasing to median fine particulate matter, is driving demand for automotive filters in the original equipment market. The expansion of the Automotive Filters Market will be fueled by the rapid increase in vehicle production and rising vehicle sales. Fuel filters are an essential component of traditional engine vehicles, as they filter the fuel and contribute significantly to engine efficiency and pollution. Governments and regulatory organizations in the region have imposed strict emission and fuel efficiency rules, forcing automotive manufacturers to seek other means to satisfy these demands. In these areas, demand for car gasoline filters is increasing.

The restraining factor for the Automotive Filters Market is that nonreplaceable filters will have an impact on the filter aftermarket in the future, as some filters, such as air and during the vehicle's lifetime, cabin filters do not need to be replaced. The nonreplaceable filter market is still in its existence. However, because of the numerous benefits they provide, such as zero replacement and cost savings compared to conventional filters, these filters are expected to have a healthy market in the coming years.

Key Developments

In June 2020 , Donaldson Company, Inc. said that it had achieved a mutual agreement with Nelson Global Products, Inc. to terminate Nelson's previously announced purchase offer for Donaldson's Exhaust and Emissions (E&E) business. Donaldson's dedicated E&E sales and engineering functions, production facilities, and lab capabilities would have been included in the deal.

, Donaldson Company, Inc. said that it had achieved a mutual agreement with Nelson Global Products, Inc. to terminate Nelson's previously announced purchase offer for Donaldson's Exhaust and Emissions (E&E) business. Donaldson's dedicated E&E sales and engineering functions, production facilities, and lab capabilities would have been included in the deal. In August 2019 , Mann+Hummel, in Ludwigsburg, Germany , announced the completion of the acquisition of Hardy Filtration. This acquisition is intended to expand the company's global base and manufacturing capabilities of the Tri-Dim Filters Corporation, which Mann+Hummel acquired in 2018.

, Mann+Hummel, in Ludwigsburg, , announced the completion of the acquisition of Hardy Filtration. This acquisition is intended to expand the company's global base and manufacturing capabilities of the Tri-Dim Filters Corporation, which Mann+Hummel acquired in 2018. In June 2019 , Mahle GmBH released a new fuel filter clean line. This fuel filter ensures decreased fuel pump and injection nozzle maintenance expenses. They also protect the injection systems, even if the fuel is of low quality.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Mann+Hummel Group, Robert Bosch, Donaldson Company Inc., MAHLE GmbH, DENSO Corporation, Sogefi Group, K&N Engineering, Inc., ACDelco, Ahlstrom-Munksjö and Hengst SE.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Automotive Filters Market On the basis of Filter Type, Media Type, Application, and Geography.

Automotive Filters Market, By Filter Type

Air Filter



Fuel Filter



Cabin Filter



Coolant Filter



Others

Automotive Filters Market, By Media Type

Cellulose Media



Synthetic Media

Automotive Filters Market, By Application

Passengers Cars



Commercial Vehicles



Two Wheelers

Automotive Filters Market By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research