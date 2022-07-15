Automotive Chip Market Size to Surpass US$ 60.82 Billion by 2030 Driven by The Growing Demand for Chips in Smart Vehicles, The Brainy Insights

NEWARK, N.J., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global automotive chip market is expected to grow from USD 21.81 Billion in 2020 to USD 60.82 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

A chip is made up of semiconductor material cut from a giant wafer of material that is only a few millimeters on one side in electronics. A transistor or integrated circuit can be etched on this chip, but it will only take up one-thousandth of an inch of the chip's surface. Automotive chips are generally used to monitor and regulate the various functions of a vehicle. To complete the jobs, they employ a variety of algorithms.

Get more insights from 230-page market research report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12622

As a result, it can provide drivers with a smooth and simple driving experience. The driver can use their voices to control their automobile's navigation and infotainment systems using an automotive car chip. The sensors mounted to automobiles also deliver numerous other facts about the vehicle. It also safeguards automobiles by activating the anti-theft system. Micro supercomputers are another name for automotive chips. These characteristics are likely to become standard in a variety of smart cars.

The rising demand for enhanced automobile connectivity chips that provide high-capacity data networking and new electronic automobiles with enhanced safety features drive market expansion. Miniature computers are another term for these chips. Those produced by companies such as AQAUNTIA CORP and NVIDIA CORPORATION are expected to play a crucial role in the development of smart vehicles. Furthermore, its characteristic of assuring vehicle safety through the deployment of anti-theft, anti-hijack, and smart keys is projected to play a significant role in market expansion. Over the next few years, the predicted development and commercialization of fully automated vehicles, such as driverless taxis, will present a potential for market revenue growth. High-powered automotive chips are positioned to be widely employed in automobiles soon, as fully automated vehicles require real-time data processing from a huge number of sensors installed throughout the vehicle.

Key players operating in the global automotive chip market are Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Incorporated, Micron Technology, Inc., NVIDIA CORPORATION, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics N.V. and Texas Instruments Incorporated among others. To enhance their market position in the global automotive chip market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. is planning to acquire NXP Semiconductors, the current market leader, in a deal estimated to be worth more than USD 35.0 billion .

. Renesas Electronics Corporation acquired Integrated Device Technology Inc. in 2018. The company's high-computing electronic systems for the automobile industry are predicted to improve in efficiency and performance.

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/12622

The logic ICs industry is predicted to achieve a significant valuation by 2030.

The component type segment is divided into microcontrollers & microprocessors, logic ICs, analog ICs, and memory. With the increasing sales of ultra-luxury cars, the logic ICs industry is predicted to achieve a significant valuation by 2030. Soon, drivers would use their voice to operate the whole navigation and infotainment system due to automotive chips. They also ensure that mobility and connectivity are improved.

The passenger vehicles segment led the market with a market share of 71.5% and a market value of around 15.59 billion in 2020.

The vehicle type segment is divided into commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment led the market with a market share of 71.5% and a market value of around 15.59 billion in 2020. All personal use transport vehicles, such as luxury vehicles, SUVs, and sedans, are classified as passenger vehicles and are typically designed for the seating of five individuals. Throughout the forecast period, there will be a stronger demand for this vehicle type.

Over the forecasted period, the safety application segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.1%.

The application type segment is divided into powertrain, chassis, safety, body electronics, telematics & infotainment. Over the forecasted period, the safety application segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.1%. This increase can be ascribed to the growing awareness of safety and security while driving among the millennial population. Furthermore, increasing rules and regulations to ensure vehicle safety standards are likely to fuel market demand.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Automotive Chip Market

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe ( Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Rest of Europe )

( , , U.K., , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Rest of APAC)

( , , , Rest of APAC) South America ( Brazil and Rest of South America )

( and Rest of ) The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global automotive chip market, with a market share of 34.8% and a market value of around 7.59 billion in 2020. This is due to an increase in the number of significant firms operating in nations such as China, Japan, and India.

Have a question? Speak to Research Analyst @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/12622

About the report:

The global automotive chip market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Latest Research Reports Published by The Brainy Insights:

Surgical Microscope Market Size by Type (Wall Mounted, On Casters, And Tabletop), Application (Oncology, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Documentations, Neuro and Spine Surgery, Ear, Nose & Throat Surgery, and Urology), End-User, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Global Medical Tricorder Market Size By Product Type (USB Camera, Wireless, Fiber Optic Camera, Corded, and Others), By Application (Diagnosis, Monitoring, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Others), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Tendon Repair Market Size by Product Type (Screws, Grafts, Implants, Suture Anchor Devices, Tendons Repair Matrix, Scaffolds, & Others), Application (Rotator Cuff Repair, Cruciate Ligament Repair, Biceps Tenodesis, Achilles Tendinosis Repair, & Others), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Human Augmentation Market Size by Product Type (Exoskeletons, Wearable Devices, Intelligent Virtual Assistants, Virtual Reality Devices, & Augmented Reality Devices), Functionality (Body Worn, & Non-Body Worn), Application, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022 to 2030

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us :

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1747971/Brainy_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE The Brainy Insights