Automotive Brake Valve Market to Reach US$ 12,109 Mn by 2032 as Sales of LCVs and SUVs Grows Worldwide - Future Market Insights, Inc.

The worldwide automotive brake valve market is currently valued at US$ 6,857.2 Mn in 2022. The market for automotive brake valves in China is projected to grow at 7.1% CAGR by 2032. Leading Automotive Brake Valves Manufacturers - Poclain, Hitachi, and Parker Bet Heavily on Acquisitions and R&D

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the automotive brake valve market is poised to reach US$ 12,109 Mn by the end of 2032. The automotive brake valve market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Growth in the market is underpinned by rising demand for high-speed racing cars, stringent regulations to mandate fitment of anti-lock brake systens (ABS) in passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Alos, integrated electronic braking systems, and growing adoption of electrohydraulic brake valves in brake systems are driving the demand in the market.

Further, with expansion of automotive industry and growing sales of SUVs and LCVs , especially in East Asia and Europe, the market is predicted to witness positive growth outlook over the assessment period. As governments across the globe mandates safety regualtions for drivers and passengers, leading auto-companies are using advanced technologies to adhere to the stringent regulations. This is predicted to improve the demand in the market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

During the forecast period, the automotive brake valve market will expand at a CAGR of 5.9% (2022-2032).

(2022-2032). By material type, steel is estimated to account for the highest share of more than 33% under the material segment in terms of value in 2022.

under the material segment in terms of value in 2022. On the basis of vehicle type, the LCVs will dominate the market creating an incremental opportunity of nearly US$ 1,603.9 Mn from 2022 to 2032.

from 2022 to 2032. By sales channel, OEM is set to account for more than 90.2% of the global automotive brake valve market.

of the global automotive brake valve market. Based on product type, the ABS modular valves held the largest market share and are projected to lead over the forecast period.

"With increased safety regaultions for drivers and passengers, key companies are deploying their advanced and safest technology to ensure the automotive brake system. Some of the key players are capitalizing on surging sales of SUVs and LCVs in emerging nations to increase their revenue": says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Market Landscape

The automotive brake valve market is identified to be consolidated, comprising market players such as Wabtec Corporation, Master Power Brakes, and Parker Hannifin Corp. Market players forming supply contracts with local and regional automotive ancillaries are expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, tie-ups between ABS and brake valve manufacturers are fueling automotive brake valve market growth. Moreover, the continual dependency of local automotive OEMs on aftermarket sales will surge demand for automotive brake valves during the forecast period.

Know More About Automotive Brake Valve Market!

The research report analyses the market demand trend for the automotive sunroof. The global automotive brake valve market is based on macroeconomic factors, market trends & market background. As per Future Market Insights' research scope, the automotive brake valve market report is studied and analyzed in the following segments such as by product type, vehicle type, material type, sales channel, and regions. The automotive brake valve market report gives us qualitative and quantitative information about the leading companies, incumbants, and their strategic moves to gain competitive edge.

Key Segments Covered in Automotive Brake Valve Valve Industry Analysis

Product Type:

Combination Valves

Quick Release Valves

Metering Valves

ABS Modular Valves

Foot & Hand Valves

Parking Brake Valve Valves

Emergency Valves

Check Valves

Spring valves

Proportional valves

Vehicle Type:

Compact Cars

Mid-Sized

Luxury Cars

SUVs

HCVs

LCVs

Material Type:

Steel

Copper

Brass

Alloys

Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

5. Global Automotive Brake Valve Market Demand Analysis 2017–2021 and Forecast, 2022–2032

5.1. Historical Market Volume (000' Units) Analysis, 2017–2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (000' Units) Projections, 2022–2032

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

6. Global Automotive Brake Valve Market - Pricing Analysis

6.1. Regional Pricing Analysis By Product Type

6.2. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

7. Global Automotive Brake Valve Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2017–2021 and Forecast, 2022–2032

7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2017–2021

7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022–2032

7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

TOC continued..!

