Automotive Adhesives Market Worth $10.7 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Automotive Adhesives Market by Resin (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic, Silicone, SMP, MMA), Application (Body in White, Paint Shop, Assembly, Powertrain), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, Truck, Bus, Aftermarket), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Automotive Adhesives Market is projected to reach USD 10.7 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Automotive adhesives are capable of producing load-bearing joints that can handle high stress, and provide excellent mechanical performance, enabling weight reduction at the same time. These also offer exceptional strength, durability, and resistance from impact, heat, fatigue, and solvents.

Polyurethane resins are expected to lead the automotive adhesives market during the forecast period

Polyurethane adhesives have a high demand in the automotive adhesives market due to their excellent properties such as high elongation properties and stronger bonding. These are used in bonding windscreens, side and rear windows of passenger cars, trucks, and special vehicles. They are also used for bonding fiberglass reinforced plastic elements, such as roof, side, and front panels. These adhesives also have a competitive advantage over silicone products as they can be easily painted and offer a fissure-free coated surface for an extended period.

Body in white is the largest application in the automotive adhesives market.

Objective to reduce vehicle weight is increasing the use of aluminium in the body in white stage. Due to the ability to join thinner and lighter - materials along with aluminium is boosting the use of adhesive at the body in white stage. Epoxy adhesives play a major role in joining dissimilar and default to bond substrates in the automotive body. With the increased usage of composites and plastics in the automotive body, the usage of adhesives has proportionally increased. These substrates cannot be welded or joined using nut bolts and rivets. Hence the demand for adhesives for the body in white is on the rise.

APAC is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The APAC Automotive Adhesives Market is expected to drive the global industry growth during the forecast period, 2019 to 2024, which can be attributed to the rising demand for the product from economies such as India, China, South Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand among others. Moreover, factors such as the improving standards of living and rising per capita incomes in these countries are also fueling the growth of the Asia Pacific; thus, automotives thus for automotive adhesives.

The key companies profiled in this report are the Henkel (Germany), Arkema (Bostik) (France), 3M (US), Dupont (US), H.B. Fuller (US), Sika (Switzerland), and Huntsman (US).

