Precision Harvesting Market worth $29.79 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The precision harvesting market is expected to reach USD 29.79 billion by 2030 from USD 21.52 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Key drivers fueling the growth of the precision harvesting market are the rising labor costs and shortages in agriculture, strong RoI from yield optimization and reduced waste, government subsidies and smart farming initiatives, and integration of AI, IoT, and imaging in harvesting equipment. These factors are encouraging farmers to adopt advanced harvesting solutions to improve efficiency and profitability. Additionally, increasing demand for food due to population growth is pushing stakeholders to invest in technologies that enhance agricultural productivity.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=194202698

Browse in-depth TOC on "Precision Harvesting Market"

150 – Tables

65 – Figures

200 – Pages

Precision Harvesting Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 21.52 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 29.79 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, Farm Size, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Lack of Skilled Operators and Technical Expertise Key Market Opportunities Surging Demand from High-value Crop Segments Key Market Drivers Rising labor costs and shortages in agriculture



By harvester, the harvesting robots segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Harvesting robots are expected to record the highest CAGR within the harvester-type segment of the precision harvesting market during the forecast period. This growth is largely driven by the increasing need for automation in agriculture due to rising labor costs and labor shortages, especially in developed regions. As harvesting robots are highly accurate, even, and efficient, work unlimited hours without tiredness, they work well for growing fruits and vegetables, increasing the quality of crops, and curbing post-harvest losses, big farms and agribusinesses are more inclined to this technology.

With new progress in AI, computer vision, and robotics, harvesting robots have improved and are capable of reacting and adapting on the spot to any field changes or crops. Leading firms are investing in research to develop innovative robots for valuable crops. For instance, robots built by Agrobot (Spain) and Octinion (Belgium) can sort apples and strawberries on the production line. Due to the rising use of automation in farming, there is an expected fast rise in demand for harvesting robots in North America, Europe, and parts of Asia Pacific.

By farm size, the medium farm is likely to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Medium-sized farms are set to dominate the application sector in the precision harvesting market over the projection period. As these farms are both large and flexible, they can easily integrate new technology. With greater access to financial resources than smaller farms, medium-sized farms are increasingly able to invest in precision harvesting tools like combine harvesters, guidance systems, and yield monitoring equipment. Because they aim to improve their efficiency, lower their waste, and make more profit, several farms now rely on technology and automated processes to be competitive.

Pushing to meet higher food demand and deal with fewer field workers is prompting medium-sized farmers to innovate their harvesting methods. On average, they integrate innovative technologies into production more quickly because it is cheaper and faster for medium-sized farms than it is for gigantic commercial farms. Farmers in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific are helped by their local governments and organizations with financial bonuses, special training, and lower costs for equipment for middle-level farm modernization. For this reason, the precision harvesting market is performing well among these farm sizes, helping drive forward growth in the next few years.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=194202698

Europe is expected to account for the second-largest market share during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to account for the second-largest share of the precision harvesting industry during the forecast period due to active government backing, an established agriculture sector, and high technology use. Many countries across Europe are supporting farmers by providing subsidies and grants for new innovations and using various digital methods on their farms. This trend is inspiring farmers to use tools like autonomous harvesters, systems to examine yield, and GPS devices in their farming. Europe's aim to raise productivity with less harm to nature is leading to a higher demand for advanced harvesting systems.

Moreover, the presence of established agricultural machinery manufacturers, such as CLAAS (Germany), CNH Industrial (Netherlands), and AGCO Corporation (US), also drives the growth of the market in the region. The region is working on research and developing equipment that fits the requirements found in European farms. Precision harvesting technologies are already popular in countries such as Germany, France, and the Netherlands, where labor shortages and the need for higher efficiency are critical concerns. As digital transformation continues to evolve in European agriculture, the region is expected to remain a strong contributor to the global precision harvesting market.

The report profiles key players in precision harvesting companies such as include Deere & Company (US), CLAAS KGaA mbH (Germany), CNH Industrial N.V. (Netherlands), AGCO Corporation (US), KUBOTA Corporation (Japan), TOPCON CORPORATION (Japan), Ag Leader Technology (US), Trimble Inc. (US), SDF Group (Italy), and Pellenc (France). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and investments.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=194202698

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Smart Agriculture Market by Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Precision Aquaculture, On-Cloud, On-Premises, System Integration & Consulting, Harvesting Management, HVAC Management and Water and Fertilizer Management – Global Forecast to 2029

Precision Farming Market by Offering (Hardware {Drones, GPS, Yield Monitors, Sensors}, Software, Services), Technology (Guidance Technology, Remote Sensing Technology and Variable Rate Technology), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2031

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/precision-harvesting-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/precision-harvesting.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg