Periodontal Disease Treatment Market worth $3.86 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Periodontal Disease Treatment Market is projected to grow from about USD 2.86 billion in 2026 to USD 3.86 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Periodontal Disease Treatment Market- Global Forecast to 2031"

Periodontal Disease Treatment Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 2.86 billion

USD 2.86 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 3.86 billion

USD 3.86 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 6.2%

Periodontal Disease Treatment Market Trends & Insights:

Based on product, the equipment segment accounted for a larger share of 50.6% of the periodontal disease treatment market in 2025.

Based on end user, hospitals held the largest share of ~54.0% in the periodontal disease treatment market in 2025.

Europe accounted for a larger share of 36.2% of periodontal disease treatment market in 2025.

The market for treatment of periodontal disease is climbing a moderate upward trend as the world sees more and more cases of gum disorders due to poor oral hygiene, excessive use of tobacco, unhealthy diet, and systemic diseases like diabetes, which worsen periodontal conditions. Oral health awareness and recognition of periodontal disease as a significant factor affecting a person's general health have led to more people being screened early and seeking treatment. Besides that, progressive changes in dental technology, such as less-invasive methods, laser-assisted treatment, regenerative therapy, and better diagnostic tools, have resulted in remarkable clinical outcomes and increased patient comfort, leading to wider acceptance of the procedures. Moreover, an increase in the number of elderly people who are generally at high risk of developing periodontal diseases, dental care becoming more accessible, healthcare spending being on the rise, and the expansion of dental insurance coverage in many parts of the world together make the case for the periodontal disease treatment market to keep on growing.

By treatment type, non-surgical treatment accounted for the largest share in 2025.

In the treatment type segment, the largest market share is held by non-surgical treatments, mainly because of their widespread adoption as the primary mode of treatment for the disease, especially for conditions such as gingivitis and stage I periodontitis. This is mainly because of the efficiency as well as the cost-effectiveness of the treatment process, as well as its ability to handle the disease effectively. This process does not require a highly sophisticated infrastructure, mainly because of the relatively less invasive nature of the treatment process, especially when done in the dental setting.

By end user, The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the periodontal disease treatment market in 2025.

In the end-user market, hospitals hold the largest market share. This is because they can provide overall dental and periodontal care to patients. Hospitals have advanced diagnostic imaging facilities and dental surgeons who can provide treatment for periodontal diseases. They also have the capability to treat patients in larger volumes because they have the capability to treat patients who have severe periodontal diseases or patients who have various other health-related problems that need overall treatment. Due to these factors, it can be concluded that hospitals have the largest share in the market for the treatment of periodontal diseases.

Top Companies in Periodontal Disease Treatment Market:

The Top Companies in Periodontal Disease Treatment Market include Dentsply Sirona (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Nakanishi Inc. (Japan), Yoshida Dental MFG. Co., Ltd. (Japan), Institut Straumann Holdings AG (Switzerland), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), BIOLASE, Inc. (US), and other players.

