eVTOL Aircraft Market worth $5.08 billion by 2035 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the eVTOL aircraft market is expected to grow from USD 3.19 billion in 2031 to USD 5.08 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 12.3%.

Browse 210 market data Tables and 45 Figures spread through 245 Pages and in-depth TOC on " eVTOL Aircraft Market - Global Forecast to 2035"

eVTOL Aircraft Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026–2035

2026–2035 2031 Market Size: USD 3.19 billion

USD 3.19 billion 2035 Projected Market Size: USD 5.08 billion

USD 5.08 billion CAGR (2031–2035): 12.3%

eVTOL Aircraft Market Trends & Insights:

The eVTOL aircraft market is driven by several factors. Improvements in battery performance help increase the operating range and dependability. Cities are pushing for cleaner transportation options, while premium travelers prefer faster point-to-point travel. These factors together support steady growth in the global market.

By lift technology, the lift plus cruise segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 13.9% from 2031 to 2035.

By mode of operation, the fully autonomous segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2025 to 2030.

By Application, the cargo transport/last-mile delivery segment will exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By Region, Asia Pacific held the largest market share of 98.2% in 2025.

Investment in the eVTOL aircraft market is growing across regions. Companies are nearing certification and initial service launches. This fosters confidence among operators and investors. Clear revenue models are supporting market expansion. Market visibility is enhancing as pilot programs transition into public trials. The eVTOL aircraft market is supported by additional factors. Battery performance continues to improve, helping to extend operating range and reliability. Cities are promoting cleaner transportation options, while premium travelers prefer faster point-to-point travel. Collectively, these factors are driving steady market growth.

By application, special mission & other applications are expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

Demand is increasing for eVTOL aircraft in special mission roles. These include medical transport, emergency response, and surveillance tasks. eVTOL platforms enable quick deployment and flexible operations, making them suitable for public service missions. Governments value rapid response capabilities in urban areas.

By propulsion, the hybrid electric segment is expected to grow faster during the forecast period.

Demand for longer range and greater operational flexibility is driving the adoption of hybrid electric propulsion in the eVTOL aircraft market. Hybrid systems combine electric power with conventional energy sources to extend range. This makes them ideal for intercity travel and cargo missions where complete electric systems face limitations. Operators view hybrid electric eVTOL aircraft as a practical step toward broader adoption in areas with limited charging infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the leading market for eVTOL aircraft during the forecast period.

The strong presence of eVTOL manufacturers and early adoption of advanced air mobility solutions are driving Asia Pacific's large share in the eVTOL aircraft industry. The region benefits from active testing programs, supportive regulatory progress, and high investment from private and public sectors. Major companies are conducting flight trials while working closely with aviation authorities, which helps accelerate certification and commercial rollout. Rising demand for urban air mobility, airport connectivity, and premium transportation services across major cities also supports growth.

Joby Aviation, EHang, Eve Holding, Inc., and Archer Aviation Inc. are the major players in the eVTOL aircraft companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

