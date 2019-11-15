AutoMobility LA Announces Finalists Of Its Signature Program, Top Ten Automotive Startups Competition, Presented By PlanetM

"The finalists for this year's Top Ten competition have developed solutions with real potential for optimizing transportation and positively impacting society. From leveraging research and analytics to scaling and innovating end-user mobility services, these startups represent an ever-growing mobility industry," said Terri Toennies, President of the LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA. "To see continued interest in our competition is a true testament to the show's enduring allure as an important platform for new and established automotive players alike."

This year's Top Ten finalists are:

On Tuesday, Nov. 19, Top Ten finalists will have the opportunity to pitch their companies to a panel of esteemed judges with deep understanding of startups and the evolving automotive industry. This year's judging panel includes Dan Ratliff, Principal at Fontinalis Partners; Dirk Evenson, Director at New Mobility World; Fan Wen, Venture Associate at Plug and Play Tech Center; Justin Fishkin, Advisory Board Member at AutoMobility LA; and Trevor Pawl, Senior Vice President of Business Innovation at PlanetM. Following the live pitch sessions, the judges will deliberate and determine the winner of the 2019 Top Ten Automotive Startups Competition, who will be formally announced on stage (in the Technology Pavilion at the L.A. Convention Center) at 4:35 pm on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

"AutoMobility LA's Top Ten is a solid shortlist for investors in the mobility space to look at," said Justin Fishkin, AutoMobility LA Advisory Board Member and judge for the show's signature competition. "The opportunity for exposure for the Top Ten is immense among all the media, automakers, tech giants and capital providers attending the show each year. I am pleased to serve on the advisory board of a global automotive event (AutoMobility LA) that celebrates both the big boys and the up-and-comers who are redefining the way we get around."

This year, AutoMobility LA will also spotlight the winner of Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung (IAA)/New Mobility World's startup competition, COMPREDICT, in its Top Ten area. Based in Darmstadt, Germany, the company has developed a purely software-based solution that relies on virtual sensors and a proprietary data analytics platform that enables it to identify overdesign and the current health state of the most important components of a vehicle; it does this by calculating precise load histories and monitoring behavior changes.

In addition to the Top Ten Automotive Startups Competition, attendees to 2019 AutoMobility LA will be able to witness vehicle debuts, hear major announcements from manufacturers and technology companies, gain insights into the future of the automotive industry, and network over the course of four days. Immediately following 2019 AutoMobility LA, the Los Angeles Convention Center will open its doors to the public for the LA Auto Show, where nearly 1,000 vehicles will be on display alongside interactive experiences, celebrity appearances, and free test drives.

To register for AutoMobility LA, please visit automobilityla.com/register. For additional information on the LA Auto Show or AutoMobility LA, please visit LAAutoShow.com and AutoMobilityLA.com.

