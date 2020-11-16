Automobili Pininfarina And Deutsche Telekom Create The World's First Globally- Connected Hypercar

Every Battista will receive an embedded SIM and roaming technology for optimised connectivity worldwide. Using these components, Deutsche Telekom's roaming partner network and roaming traffic steering logic enables the vehicle to search for the strongest network, ensuring owners don't find themselves in communication blackspots even as they cross international borders.

This unrivalled connectivity also delivers heightened convenience for owners through Over-The-Air (OTA) updates, which ensure the vehicle will always be equipped with the most up-to-date software. The system is able to remotely update 26 individual electronic control modules in the Battista across functions covering the pure-electric powertrain, advanced safety and driving dynamics systems, vehicle control, infotainment as well as digital services. These software updates can be delivered via WIFI when parked within range in the garage, or using the embedded SIM on the road. In this way, the Battista is future-proof and owners will continue to benefit from the latest software advances as the years pass.

Automobili Pininfarina Chief Product and Engineering Officer Paolo Dellacha said: "All of these elements of connectivity contribute to our seamless Life on Board Concept. Everything from the driver-orientated user-experience to the convenience features such as the global roaming and OTA updates have been developed and engineered to bring heightened convenience to our luxury hyper GT."

The effortless digital concierge experience includes Smart Diagnostics technology, which monitors the vehicle to spot potential issues before they arise to ensure the pinnacle of electrified performance and safety at all time. If the system detects an issue that cannot be dealt with remotely by a software update, Automobili Pininfarina will dispatch one of its team of highly-skilled engineers to resolve the issue wherever the vehicle is in the world.

A specially developed smartphone app keeps owners connected to their Battista at all times, enabling customers to remotely lock and unlock the vehicle, view vehicle telemetry, check the state of charge and monitor the location of Battista. On the move, drivers can seamlessly link their smartphone which will mirror key apps and functions within the vehicle for enhanced music streaming and real-time navigation capabilities.

This wider connected and digital ecosystem is enhanced by the Battista's advanced infotainment system. The two logically-arranged and intuitive touchscreens and an additional slim display located in the centre, deliver all the key telemetry, dynamic functions and information as well as featuring selected media and navigation elements and controls. All have been designed and positioned in a way to ensure minimum driver distraction while providing all the required information while on the move.

Battista is unlike any other hypercar. A suite of customer-friendly digital services offered with every Battista includes complimentary charging in partnership with ChargePoint. More information regarding this service and the opportunity for Battista owners to acquire a Pininfarina SpA-designed wallbox in the same colour as their hypercar may be accessed here.

For more information, visit

automobili-pininfarina.com/media-zone

EDITOR'S NOTES

THE AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA BATTISTA

The Battista will be the most powerful car ever designed and built in Italy and it will deliver a level of performance that is unachievable today in any road-legal sports car featuring internal combustion engine technology. Faster than a current Formula 1 race car in its 0 -100 km/h sub-two second sprint, and with 1,900 hp and 2,300 Nm torque on tap, the Battista will combine extreme engineering and technology in a zero emissions package. The Battista's 120 kWh battery provides power to four electric motors – one at each wheel – with a simulated WLTP range of over 500 km (310 miles) on a single charge. No more than 150 Battistas will be individually hand-crafted at the Pininfarina SpA atelier in Cambiano, Italy.

ABOUT AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA

Automobili Pininfarina is based in operational headquarters in Munich, Germany, with a team of experienced automotive executives from luxury and premium car brands. Designed, engineered and produced by hand in Italy, the Battista hypercar and all future models will be sold and serviced in all major global markets under the brand name Pininfarina. The new company aims to be the most sustainable luxury car brand in the world.

The company is a 100 per cent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd investment and has been named Automobili Pininfarina following the signing of a trademark licence agreement between Pininfarina S.p.A. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Pininfarina S.p.A. will take an influential role in supporting design and production capacities based on their unique 90-year experience of producing many of the world's most iconic cars.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra & Mahindra, Paolo Pininfarina, Chairman of Pininfarina S.p.A., and Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman, Mahindra Racing, launched the new car brand at the Rome Formula E race on 13th April 2018. Mahindra has quickly built up experience of cutting-edge 'race-to-road' sustainable high-performance technological innovation having competed in every Formula E race since the world's most innovative motor racing series began in 2013.

ABOUT DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Deutsche Telekom at a glance information may be accessed here.

