Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of almost 10% over the 2020-2030: PMR

As per a PMR report, the global ANPR system market generated a revenue of US 2.2 Bn in 2019, and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of almost 10% over the forecast period (2020-2030).

Key Takeaways from ANPR System Market Study

The ANPR software segment is expected to gain significant share in the automatic number plate recognition system market, due to increasing automation parking.

ANPR applications recognize and detect vehicle numbers automatically when they are in view of CCTV cameras, which drives market growth.

The mobile ANPR sensors segment is expected to hold a prominent share in the automatic number plate recognition system market, owing to increased demand for mobiles to identify and tag vehicle citation for expired parking.

Increasing adoption of (ANPR systems in commercial vehicle parking is anticipated to result in significant dominance of North America in the automatic number plate recognition system market.

in the automatic number plate recognition system market. With COVID-19-related lockdowns and restrictions in place, increased need to monitor traffic, people, and various locations is leading to heightened demand for ANPR systems.

"With increasing adoption of ANPR cameras for smart cities for parking management and traffic surveillances, demand for ANPR systems is increasing rapidly. These systems are used for vehicle identification, faster traffic management, smart parking, and prevention of car thefts, all of which would drive market growth over the coming years," says a PMR analyst.

Technological Advancements in Traffic Surveillance to Boost Market Growth

Adoption of ANPR systems is increasing for traffic surveillance, as these systems are used for measuring speed, and are capable of detecting traffic violations as well. ANPR cameras are primarily used for identifying stationary vehicles and capture license plate information of moving vehicles up to a speed up to 200 km/hr. ANPR cameras can also detect traffic offenses such as wrong-side directions, solid lane crossing, red light crossing, not using safety belts, exceeding speed limits, and much more.

More Valuable Insights on Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market

A new market research report published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) on the global automatic number plate recognition system market includes global industry analysis of 2015–2019 and opportunity assessment for 2019–2030. The report provides valuable insights on the basis of component (hardware (ANPR cameras, frame grabber cards, and triggering devices), ANPR software, and services [system integration, installation & implementation, and support & maintenance]), type (fixed ANPR and mobile ANPR), application (traffic surveillance, parking management, toll management, highway security, and others), and end user (governments [law enforcement, border control, toll booths, traffic department, and others], commercial (retail complexes, entertainment & recreational facilities, manufacturing plants, sports complexes, and others], and institutions [education campuses and business parks]), across six major regions.

