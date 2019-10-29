Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Worth, Key Players, Demands, Sales and Forecasts to 2019-2025 by RnRMarketResearch

PUNE, India, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RnRMarketResearch.com added Global and China Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Industry Report, 2019-2025 to its online research database. China's AGV industry ushered in explosive growth along with new technologies and new scenarios in recent years, with its AGV sales surging to 29,600 units in 2018 from 1,260 units in 2011, showing a CAGR of up to 57.0%.

In China, AGV navigation technology has been upgraded to the third generation. The first-generation technology is magnetic tape guidance, a shrinking market; the second-generation technology is QR code, a market that has matured and become saturated; the third generation technology is laser + vision, which has been used and promoted by several companies. Laser + vision technology will be more promising than other AGV guidance technologies in application.

Browse Complete Report of Automated Guided Vehicle Market (AGV) Research Report including global major players at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/global-and-china-automated-guided-vehicle-agv-industry-report-2019-2025-market-report.html

Major Global AGV Players:

JBT

Daifuku

Dematic

Swisslog

Meidensha

Oceaneering AGV Systems

Grenzebach Corporation

Elettric 80

Rocla

As concerns scenarios, ecommerce warehousing and smart logistics are fields for which capital and manufacturers compete over the years. They are also the moving force of growth during the AGV boom. In 2018, ecommerce and express delivery commanded over 1/3 of AGV market in China, and typical companies included Quicktron, GEEK+, HikRobot and Libiao Robotics.

Comparably, factory scenario where circumstances are complicated and technical barriers remain high, attracts powerful players in capital and technology. Examples include SIASUN Robot & Automation, an automotive AGV leader in China and Kunming Shipbuilding Equipment which sweeps 70-80% shares in tobacco industry. Manufacturing transformation and upgrading, digital factory and more flexible demand in recent years are conducive to AGV expansion. Yet, as digital factory is still a "concept" and factory scenario requires high stability robots, AGV use in the scenario still desires to be verified. By one estimate, it takes about 3 or 5 years to popularize AGV in industrial manufacturing.

Get Discount on Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Research Report at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount?rname=2664259

In the Chinese AGV market, local companies rule the roost with a combined share of 90% or so. Among them, SIASUN, SCG, Yonegy and Jaten are first-echelon players, with annual shipment of over 1,000 units apiece. As a whole, there is still no one leading the market, so players are in a price war in perfect competition.

The severer competition in logistics/ecommerce Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market will lead to a reshuffle in the AGV industry; AGV manufacturing market will heat up and soar in the upcoming years. The report forecasts that China's AGV market will sustain a CAGR of roughly 40% between 2019 and 2025.

Global and China Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Industry Report, 2019-2025 highlights the following:

Global AGV market (size, demand structure, competitive pattern, development in main regions, etc.);

China AGV market (development history and model, size and concentration, structure by product/region/application, price, financing, competitive pattern by technology/product/company, development trends and forecasts);

Core components and applied markets of AGV in China ;

; 9 global and 20 Chinese AGV companies (operation, AGV products, typical application, etc.).

On Direct Purchase avail a 15% Discount on this Research Report at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/purchase?rname=2664259

Table of Contents:

Overview Global AGV Market Chinese AGV Market Upstream and Downstream Industries of AGV Major Global AGV Players Key Chinese AGV Companies

Another Related Research Titled Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market Growth 2019-2024 - over the next five years the Automated Guided Vehicle market will register a 7.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1880 million by 2024, from US$ 1250 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automated Guided Vehicle business.

Much of the fast growth in the industry grew out of the desire from companies to reduce operating costs and improve efficiency. During the past five years, industry operators rolled out new high technology products, such as automated pallet trucks that use laser target, gyroscopic, optical and magnetic navigation systems.

Get Free Sample Copy of this Research Report at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample?rname=2013300

About Us:

RnRMarketResearch.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 100,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.

Contact:

Vishal Kalra

Tower B5, office 101,

Magarpatta SEZ,

Hadapsar, Pune-411013, India

+1-888-391-5441

sales@rnrmarketresearch.com

SOURCE RnRMarketResearch