Autologous Cell Therapy Product Market to Reach USD 35.64 Billion By 2027 | Reports And Data

- The growing demand to treat autoimmune diseases and advancement in technology is fostering market growth

- Market Size – USD 9.29 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 17.7%, Market Trends – Rise in cardiovascular incidences

NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Autologous Cell Therapy Product Market is forecast to reach USD 35.64 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The primary factor driving the market is the growing incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, and blood cancer, among many others. The rise in the population suffering from chronic conditions is also augmenting the market growth.

The global autologous cell therapy product market is anticipated to showcase an intensely competitive atmosphere in the following years. The principal performers in the market cooperate in joint investments, takeovers, mergers, and benefits to gain entry into the national market. Corporations are also setting up manufacturing units and subsidiaries in developing nations, and this initiative is contributing to the high demand for the market.

The inception of effective guidelines for cell therapy manufacturing, the development of advanced genomic analysis techniques, a vast amount of research by cancer societies, and proven effectiveness of transplants are some of the primary growth drivers for the autologous cell therapy product market. Certain pharmacological and manufacturing issues and regulatory hurdles are restricting the growth of the market. The Japanese government has recognized autologous cell therapy and regenerative medicine as a major donor to the country's economic growth. This has attracted the attention of global market players towards the Asian market, thereby fostering marketing operations in the region.

The COVID-19 impact:

The market for autologous cell therapy products will witness a surge in demand as biopharmaceutical innovators are in the front line for the human response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. A remarkable number of biotech firms are in the midst of a race to scrutinize the virus's genome and are trying to develop a viable vaccine. These companies are investigating the virus at an unparalleled rate, and considerable funds are being invested in the research. The companies have entered the trial stage, and the private and public sectors are working continuously for the development of the vaccine.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The global autologous cell therapy market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over 2019 to 2027 due to the increasing predominance of cancer across the globe, rising investments from the government and market performers receiving support for the products.

Based on application, the cancer segment accounted for most extensive market income share in 2019, owing to the rise in the number of patients suffering from this disease.

According to the World Health Organization, there were 18.1 million new cases of cancer in 2018 and 9.6 million deaths in the same year. The cancer research UK has stated that the population suffering from cancer is expected to grow in the future. It is predicted that there will be 27.5 million new cases each year globally by the year 2040.

The hospital emerged as the largest end-user segment and is estimated to generate revenue of over USD 14.26 billion by 2027. The lucrative growth in the segment is due to the increase in the number of pipeline projects over the past few years. As per the Cancer Research Institute (CRI), the number of projects rose from 753 in 2018 to 1,011 in 2019.

by 2027. The lucrative growth in the segment is due to the increase in the number of pipeline projects over the past few years. As per the Cancer Research Institute (CRI), the number of projects rose from 753 in 2018 to 1,011 in 2019. North America is expected to be an active region autologous cell therapy product market over the forecast period. The United States will be the major contributor and the market is expected to witness high growth here owing to the huge amount of funding by the government and private firms for clinical trials. The region is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.2% over the forecast period.

is expected to be an active region autologous cell therapy product market over the forecast period. will be the major contributor and the market is expected to witness high growth here owing to the huge amount of funding by the government and private firms for clinical trials. The region is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.2% over the forecast period. Key participants include Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., Bayer AG, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Holostem Terapie Avanzate Srl, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Osiris Therapeutics Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, and Vericel Corp among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global autologous cell therapy product market on the basis of source, end-user, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bone Marrow

Epidermis

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Centers

Research Centers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cancer

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Wound Healing

Orthopedic

Cardiovascular diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

