AutoCrypt Security Fuzzer Expands Vehicle Fuzzing Capabilities Through Major Upgrade

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive cybersecurity and mobility solutions company AUTOCRYPT released a major upgrade to its automotive fuzzing software—AutoCrypt Security Fuzzer. The upgrade (version 2.0) enables a much wider testing range and greater automation, allowing automotive OEMs to benefit from a more simplified and efficient fuzzing process for UN R155 (WP.29) compliance.

AutoCrypt Security Fuzzer was first released in December 2021. As the world's first fuzzing solution for the vehicular environment, its fuzzing algorithms were built based on the structures of Unified Diagnostic Services (UDS), the communication protocol used in electronic control units (ECU). Version 2.0 expands the testing range beyond ECUs to include other protocols like the Controller Area Network (CAN), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and most importantly, the Ethernet, which is a crucial component of software-defined vehicles. The v2.0 platform also allows new protocols to be added through software updates.

Offered through an intuitive UI, AutoCrypt Security Fuzzer v2.0 greatly improves the user experience. Yet, its biggest differentiation point is its smart fuzzing capabilities. It accurately identifies the functions and technical specifications of each test target and generates test cases based on these characteristics, ensuring that only relevant test cases are input into the program. Moreover, testing can be assigned at a project level, allowing for continuous testing for multiple ECUs. Even if an unexpected interruption occurs, the fuzzing process will continue based on its automation algorithms. All these features make AutoCrypt Security Fuzzer exceptionally efficient and easy to use.

AUTOCRYPT's CEO, Daniel ES Kim, emphasized the importance of fuzz testing for vehicle production, "Fuzz testing is not just an effective way to identify software vulnerabilities at an early stage, but a necessary process to receive vehicle type approval as mandated by UN R155." Regarding AutoCrypt Security Fuzzer, he added, "We developed the solution specifically for the automotive industry. It offers diagnostics services and NRC support features based on ISO 14229. It also provides support for all ISO-TP specifications as defined in ISO 15765."

AutoCrypt Security Fuzzer is a component of AUTOCRYPT's in-vehicle systems (IVS) security solution, an end-to-end automotive cybersecurity solution that secures all stages of the vehicle lifecycle, offering a wide range of products and services from TARA and security testing to the intrusion detection and prevention system (IDPS) and vehicle security operations center (vSOC). To learn more about AUTOCRYPT's IVS solution, contact global@autocrypt.io.

ABOUT AUTOCRYPT

AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in automotive cybersecurity and smart mobility technologies. It specializes in the development and integration of security software and processes for in-vehicle systems, V2X communications, Plug&Charge, and fleet management, paving the way towards a secure and reliable C-ITS ecosystem. AUTOCRYPT also provides management and service platforms for the operators and end users of e-mobility and MaaS, contributing to sustainable and universal mobility.

SOURCE Autocrypt Co., Ltd.