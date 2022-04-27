Auto Dialer Software Market to Exceed US$ 1 Bn by 2032 as Demand for Workflow Automation in Industrial Sector Burgeons

Auto Dialer Software Market to Offer an Absolute $ Opportunity Worth US$ 614.1 Mn by 2032

In its latest study on auto dialer software market, Fact.MR divulges key insights into recent developments, historical outlook, and forecast data for the assessment period (2022-2032). This study also offers vital data including opportunities and challenges expected to promote growth in the market through segments including deployment type, type, end users, organization size.

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales in the auto dialer software market are projected to surpass US$ 417 Mn in 2022 from US$ 382 Mn registered in 2021. Exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 9.5%, the auto dialer software market is estimated to reach nearly US$ 1 Bn by the end of 2032.

Growing establishment of call centers in developing countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan due to high return on investment policy is likely to increase the scope of adoption of auto dialer software.

In addition to this, many organizations are preferring to hire third parties for professional telemarketing and telecommunications services. This is expected to propel the deployment of auto dialer software across various industries.

Availability of valuable features such as progressive and predictive dialing in auto dialer software will increase its application across various sectors. Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) and e-commerce sectors are expected to emerge as key end users of auto dialer software in the forthcoming years.

Also, growing demand for customer relationship management (CRM) software, and speed dialing option in cloud in call centers will continue driving the adoption of auto dialer software.

Apart from this, gaining access to customer contact details before dialing, customer requirements, and real-time information through auto dialer software is likely to spur its sales in the forthcoming years.

Subsequently, increasing workflow in organizations is underpinning the need for automated software in the industrial sector, thereby bolstering the growth in the auto dialer software market.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) US$ 382 Mn Estimated Year Value (2022E) US$ 417 Mn Projected Year Value (2032F) US$ 1 Bn Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 9.5%

Key Takeaways:

The U.S. is estimated to dominate the market, creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 214.7 Mn during 2022-2032.

during 2022-2032. Demand for auto dialer software in China is projected to reach around US$ 74.8 Mn by 2032 on the back of rapid expansion of the telecommunication industry.

is projected to reach around by 2032 on the back of rapid expansion of the telecommunication industry. By deployment type, the cloud-based segment is anticipated to lead the market, registering growth at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

The auto dialer software market is likely to offer an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 614.1 Mn until 2032.

until 2032. Based on type, the predictive auto dialer software segment is expected to witness fastest growth owing to rising demand for streamlined operations and call center efficiency.

Growth Drivers:

Rising inclination toward customer care and telemarketing solutions in call centers is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Work from home culture is boosting the demand for cloud-based telemarketing and the establishment of call centers. This is expected to propel the adoption of auto dialer software.

Restraints:

High installation and maintenance costs of auto dialer software are factors projected to restrain the growth in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Key manufacturers profiled in the global auto dialer software market are focusing on advancing their product line to improve customer-client relationships and expand their business in the coming years. Furthermore, they are also investing in inorganic business strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to strengthen their global footprint.

For instance,

June 2020 : Hudosoft introduced auto dialer in its contact center software with the goal of supporting the healthcare sector. In addition to this, the COVID-19 pandemic increased demand for auto dialer software in the hospitals owing to the increased number of patient admission. Thus, the latest development is projected to help spread awareness and provide better treatment outcomes.

: Hudosoft introduced auto dialer in its contact center software with the goal of supporting the healthcare sector. In addition to this, the COVID-19 pandemic increased demand for auto dialer software in the hospitals owing to the increased number of patient admission. Thus, the latest development is projected to help spread awareness and provide better treatment outcomes. August 2020 : Tevatel introduced Doocti, a cloud-based telephony system to advance sales support systems. This will help the organizations retain almost 89% of their customers. The latest multi-featured auto dialer software can help attain call center capabilities in CRM models.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

A-Star Group

Agile CRM

Voiptime Cloud

CallFire Inc.

Voicent Communications Inc.

OnTimeTelecom

Arbeit Software

Vert-Age Dialer

CallOnTheGo

More Valuable Insights on Auto Dialer Software Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR provides insights into the key factors including opportunities, challenges, and other factors promoting demand in the global auto dialer software market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The study also offers a detailed analysis of the application and benefits of auto dialer software through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Deployment Type:

Cloud-based Auto Dialer Software

On-premise Auto Dialer Software

By Type:

Predictive Auto Dialer Software

Progress Auto Dialer Software

Power Auto Dialer Software

Preview Auto Dialer Software

By End Users:

Banking & Financial Services

Healthcare

Utilities

Telecommunications

Other End Users

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Auto Dialer Software Market Report

What will be the market value of the auto dialer software market in 2022?

Which are the factors restraining the growth in the auto dialer software market?

What is the estimated market size of the auto dialer software market by the end of 2032?

Which factors are driving the auto dialer software market during the forecast period?

At what rate will the auto dialer software market grow until 2032?

Which region is expected to lead in the global auto dialer software market during 2022-2032?

