Austria Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 1,145 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Austria data center market report.

Austria data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.82% during the period 2020−2026. Austria data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get Insights on 17 existing data centers and 4 upcoming facilities spread across 2+ cities including Vienna and other cities.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Increase in the adoption of cloud-based services, the digitalization drive, development of smart cities, and the entry of hyperscale operators leading to increasing colocation capacity are factors that will drive the data center market in Austria in the forecast period. Local investors account for over 60% of the market share in Austria , however, investments from global cloud providers such as Microsoft expect to increase in the near future. Vienna is a strategic location for data center development due to its proximity to other prominent locations such as Prague ( Czech Republic ), Budapest ( Hungary ), Bratislava ( Slovakia ), and Zagreb ( Croatia ). 10 third-party data centers in Vienna contribute to ~80% of the existing capacity in the market. Vienna's Smart City Initiative expects to boost the market further in coming years. Establishing Vienna as an innovation leader will be one of the major tenets of this initiative, along with increasing digitalization in the country. Austria aims to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2030, with hydropower expecting to be a major contributor. The push toward renewable energy production in the country is likely to increase investment further in clean energy sources during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Austria



Facilities Covered (Existing): 17





Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 4





Coverage: 2+ cities





Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)





Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)



Data center colocation market in Austria



Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2026)





Retail Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, cooling systems and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 8 IT infrastructure providers, 4 construction service providers, 10 support infrastructure providers, and 4 data center investors

Austria Data Center Market – Segmentation

Networks have also become increasingly virtualized with the use of software-defined networking (SDN), network-function virtualization (NFV), and software-defined WAN (SD-WAN). The growing data traffic is increasing bandwidth requirements in data centers, which is fueling the adoption of 50 GBE and 100 GBE ethernet port switches, controllers, and adaptors.

The growth of lithium-ion UPS systems is increasing in the market, which will affect decrease the demand for VRLA batteries gradually. Increase in lithium-ion UPS system adoption will reduce the OPEX of the facility.

Greenfield construction is widely adopted among data center operators in Austria . The increasing construction of data centers boosts opportunities for local contractors and sub-contractors that have expertise in building data centers.

Market Segmentation by Infrastructure Type

IT Infrastructure



Electrical Infrastructure



Mechanical Infrastructure



General Construction

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Server



Storage Systems



Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Transfer Switches and Switchgears



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Rack Cabinets



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chillers



Cooling Towers and Dry Coolers



Other Cooling Units

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development



Installation and Commissioning Services



Building Design



Physical Security



Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Segments

Tier I & Tier II



Tier III



Tier IV

Austria Data Center Market – Dynamics

In 2019, T-Mobile Austria and UPC Austria merged to constitute Magenta Telekom, which launched the first 5G network in Austria. Magenta Telekom, A1 Telekom, and Drei AT are the three main players that have deployed 5G in the country. In 2020, Magenta Telekom had over 1,500 5G sites in the country, covering over 60% of household using 5G technology. The implementation of 5G network will boost the digital economy and increase the demand for high bandwidth networking infrastructure. Increased interest in smart city initiatives in Austria is likely to augur well for the data center market. For instance, the Smart City Vienna project aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35% in 2030 and 80% in 2050, use more renewable energy source, construct zero energy buildings, open government Wi-Fi access points across the city, and develop new applications. The smart cities network in Austria covers cities such as Vienna, Graz, Salzburg, Villach, Klagenfurt, Innsbruck and Linz. The initiative aims to convert these cities into smart ones that adopt climate change efficiently.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increased Application of AI-based Infrastructure aids Data Center Growth

COVID-19 Pandemic affect Data Centers

Implementation of Big Data Services and IoT driving Data Center Investments

Increase in Internet and Social Media Users impacting Data Center Investments

Austria Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

(Area and Power Capacity) Vienna



Other Cities

List of upcoming facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Market Contractors & Sub Contractors

Dipl-Ing. H. C. Hollige

ISG

ICT Facilities

ZAUNERGROUP Holding

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Cummins

COOLtec Systems

Eaton

Legrand

Rittal

Piller Power Systems

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv Group

Key Investors

Digital Realty

Magenta Telekom

NTT Global Data Centers

Stadtwerke Feldkirch

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

