Australian Gym and Fitness Clothing Label Ryderwear Launching 3PL Warehouse in the United States and United Kingdom

ADELAIDE, Australia, Aug.18, 2020 -- Australian fitness apparel label Ryderwear is about to launch their third party logistics (3PL) warehouse in the United States and United Kingdom, a move that will slash delivery times for international customers.

Teaming up with Pitney Bowes in Greenwood, Indiana, the 3PL warehouse will ensure US deliveries average 2-3 days. An estimated 80,000 units of Ryderwear products will be housed by mid-August.

In the UK, Ryderwear will team up with Bleckmann, with the warehouse to be located in Swindon, ensuring UK deliveries average just 1-2 days. An estimated 30,000 units of Ryderwear products will be housed at the warehouse by mid-August.

With a growing international customer base driven by a partnership with like-minded athletes such as Kai Greene and Williams Falade, the demand for Ryderwear products, especially staples such as leggings, weightlifting shoes and sports bras has amplified the need for quicker shipping times.

"The volume of orders coming out of the USA and UK for our best sellers such as our seamless leggings, D-MAK and Kai Green weightlifting shoes, and sports bras, really meant that we needed to find a way to reduce delivery times for our customers."

"We've been working hard behind the scenes to ensure the most seamless experience for our customers worldwide, and we believe that these 3PL partnerships will achieve just that." - David Lukic, CEO & company founder.

About Ryderwear

Launched in 2009 from his Grandma's garage, Ryderwear founder David Lukic has expanded the business with his wife Natalie into a burgeoning brand that has built a reputation as the 'ultimate definition of fitness plus fashion'. Offering an extensive range of workout clothing and activewear specifically designed for the avid gym goer and hardcore lifter, Ryderwear has become a regular staple in the fitness wardrobes of thousands of customers worldwide.

For more information on Ryderwear, visit https://uk.ryderwear.com.





