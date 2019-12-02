Australian Capptivate Launch Signals Step Change in Candidate Assessment

SYDNEY, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cappfinity, the world leader in strengths-based assessment, is launching an innovative platform designed to deliver bias-free algorithmic assessments, and provide deeper insight for recruiters and an immersive, authentic experience for candidates.

Underpinned by Cappfinity's pioneering strengths-based methodology, the Capptivate platform provides a customised experience for every user, serving a bespoke combination of assessments across different roles, functions and levels – all perfectly aligned to the client's brand.

Feedback from clients and candidates is positive with businesses seeing application processes shorten by hours and significant reductions in cost per hire. Candidates are also welcoming the Capptivate experience with 98% endorsing the new approach and describing it as engaging and informative.

Cappfinity opened in Australia in September 2018 led by Lucy Zucker, who has a background in organisational psychology and talent research. Lucy and the team, which includes strengths expert Chris Battle as Client Success Director and Chris O'Brien as Strategic Account Manager, have enjoyed a successful first year with the company now working with a number of high-profile clients including Grant Thornton, GSK and Schneider Electric.

Head of Client Success Lucy Zucker, commented on the launch:

"Faced with the pressure to secure the best talent and improve candidate experience, businesses are keen to explore new ways of attracting and assessing candidates. Capptivate delivers the best of both worlds – our solutions enable recruiters to look beyond academic performance to assess for fit and potential, whilst also engaging candidates with a realistic job preview and insight into company culture."

