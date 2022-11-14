Aura’s WiFi-Connected Frames Debut at Currys this Christmas

Ahead of what's expected to be their biggest holiday season yet, Aura's WiFi-connected frames launched in-store and online at Currys as the retailer's only digital frame.

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura , the leading innovator in WiFi-connected picture frames, debuts their lineup of top-rated frames at Currys this Christmas, headlined by the early success of the company's all-new landscape frame, Carver . Aura revolutionised the digital frame by making it social – easily add photos and videos from anywhere using the Aura app, and invite close family and friends to share privately. As the premier technology retailer in the UK, Currys will carry Aura's lineup of connected frames both in-store and online as their top digital frame this season.

Aura saw great success last year as a top gift for loved ones, creating a new way to privately share photos off social networks and revisit the countless photos captured and stored on phones. As a result of increased consumer demand, Aura's overall retail presence in the UK has seen significant growth in some of the most prominent retailers in the UK, including 80 new Currys stores across the country.

"We created Aura frames for how we capture and share photos today – with our phones. We combine an easy-to-use photo sharing app with premium, well-designed frames," said Gina Buchalter, VP of Global Retail at Aura. "As an authority on the best and newest tech products available, Currys is an incredible partner as we expand and introduce Aura to even more customers in the UK."

The perfect gift, filled with memories

Private and secure, Aura frames are easy to use: from set-up to sharing, to intelligently curating photos – all with free, unlimited cloud storage. A gift for any occasion, and a photo-specific alternative to smart displays, customers can preload an Aura frame with photos , videos, and a gift message in the app before it's gifted.

Shop the full line up of Aura frames at Currys and partner retailers across the UK this Christmas season:

Carver: A WiFi-connected landscape picture frame featuring a colour-calibrated 10.1" HD display and modern frame design. Available in a variety of colours for any home decor: Gravel and Sea Salt at £149.

A WiFi-connected landscape picture frame featuring a colour-calibrated 10.1" HD display and modern frame design. Available in a variety of colours for any home decor: Gravel and Sea Salt at £149. Mason: A versatile, free-standing WiFi-connected picture frame that automatically adjusts for both landscape and portrait placement. Mason features a 9" 1600 x 1200 Full HD display, available in Graphite and White Quartz for £189.

WiFi-connected x HD Mason Luxe: With Aura's highest resolution screen quality, Mason Luxe features a 9.7" 2K display that automatically adjusts for both portrait or landscape. Designed to resemble natural stone, this hand-speckled frame is available in both Pebble and Sandstone for £249.

Aura's festive deals start now with the best savings of the year over Black Friday and Cyber Monday starting November 22. Explore Aura's lineup of frames, including Carver, at Currys or on auraframes.co.uk/ .

About Aura:

Aura created a new kind of connected photo frame by making it social, powered by an invite-only group of friends and family using the Aura app. Aura frames create space at home to share, collect, and appreciate our photos – connect via WiFi, easily add photos and videos using the app, premium design, and with free, unlimited cloud storage. Customers love Aura as a way to bring photos back into their homes, gift frames to others, and invite friends and family to share millions of photos added in the app every day. Aura is headquartered in New York and available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

