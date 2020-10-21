AuraQuantic is Named in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms

AuraQuantic, a leading provider of low-code automation software, has been positioned by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms.[i]

MIAMI, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Gartner, "Enterprise low-code application platforms deliver high-productivity and multifunction capabilities across central, departmental and citizen IT functions." And Gartner predicts that "By 2023, over 50% of medium to large enterprises will have adopted an LCAP as one of their strategic application platforms."

Organizations use AuraQuantic to choreograph people, bots, artificial intelligence (AI), decision rules, and workflow on a single low-code platform with endless integration possibilities. The result is greater operational efficiency, optimal productivity and improved customer experiences through customizable enterprise applications that are easy to build and fast to deliver.

"We're thrilled to be included in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms," comments CEO Pablo Trilles "To us, this acknowledgement shows the markets' appreciation of our hard work and continuous effort to provide enterprises the tools they need to remain competitive now and in the future."

"We have a strong background in Business Process Management which explains our sophisticated support for process and decision management," Pablo explains, "and with our recent rebranding, unique approach and continuous innovation efforts, we are delighted to enter the next phase in AuraQuantic's development into a global leader in enterprise automation software."

i. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms, Paul Vincent, Yefim Natis, Kimihiko Iijima, Jason Wong, Saikat Ray, Akash Jain, Adrian Leow, 30 September 2020.

Disclaimer

Positioned in the research as "AuraQuantic (formerly AuraPortal)" Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

