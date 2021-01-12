Aurabeat Launches FDA-cleared Air Purifier that Eliminates >99.9% of COVID-19

Aurabeat AG+ Sanitizing Air Purifier destroys >99.9% of COVID-19

Independently tested and certified by US based MRIGlobal using live COVID-19 culture and live aerosolized COVID-19, i.e. reducing the aerosol particles from over two million particles per liter of air to zero within 15 minutes

Uses five-layers of protection to clean air, breakdown viruses and eliminate them on the filters to prevent secondary infection and reduce airborne transmission

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurabeat is launching the world's first FDA-cleared air purifier, certified to eliminate >99.9% of airborne COVID-19 using patent-pending AG+™ Antiviral Air Filtration Technology. It is one of the only professional grade, standalone air purifiers that has been independently tested and certified in the US to capture and destroy 99.9% of airborne COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) within 15 minutes.

The Aurabeat AG+ Sanitizing Air Purifier will be available immediately to UK customers directly from www.aurabeat-tech.com.

MRIGlobal, a Kansas City-based not-for-profit research organization with expertise in biosafety and biorisk management that operates its own research laboratories as well as facilities for the US Department of Energy and Department of Defense, conducted two independent lab tests using live COVID-19 virus culture and live aerosolized COVID-19 virus. Both tests concluded that the Aurabeat AG+ Sanitizing Air Purifier effectively eliminates the COVID-19 virus (SARS CoV-2). This highly-accredited lab has managed testing for a broad range of American and International clients, including the DOD, CDC, NIH, USDA, DHHS, DEA, FDA, and EPA.

"In the aerosolized test, there were no detectable levels of SARS-CoV-2 after 15 minutes with the air purifier in operation," said Dr. Solocinski, Staff scientist at MRIGlobal and Doctor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. "Using the maximum amount of aerosolized virus that could be produced in our lab setting, the Aurabeat AG+ Sanitizing Air Purifier has completely eliminated measurable samples of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (that leads to the disease state of COVID-19) when compared to the control test."

The Aurabeat AG+ Sanitizing Air Purifier uses five-layers of protection, including three filters, UV Disinfection and Plasma Sanitization, and can effectively degrade and breakdown the virus cell membrane, eliminating the DNA and RNA of COVID-19 virus and other viruses quickly. These layers work in tandem to clean the air more than 3.4 times per hour in a 538 sq. ft. environment:

High-efficiency Antiviral H12 HEPA Grade Filter with patent-pending antiviral formula embedded and proven to eliminate >99.9% of COVID-19 virus, general virus, bacteria and mold, and successfully sanitizes without disinfectants. Pre-filter captures hair, fiber and large particles. Nanocrystalline Filter removes harmful gasses, formaldehyde, benzene, Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) and odors. UV Disinfection Lamp helps sanitize the air, surface of the filters and the inside of the unit to prevent secondary infection when moving the unit or replacing the filters. Plasma Generator and Sanitization generates negative ions to eliminate microorganisms.

Aurabeat AG+™️ products are now widely used in more than 40 countries and has become a trusted solution in protecting and helping businesses and governments to reopen around the world. Aurabeat has won multiple open tenders around the world to install anti-COVID-19 air filters and air purifiers with AG+™ Antiviral Air Filtration Technology for government offices, hospitals and presidential offices in places such as Hong Kong, Indonesia and Algeria.

About Aurabeat Technology Limited

Aurabeat is committed to providing sustainable, pollution and virus-free clean air for everyone in the world.

For more information, please visit: www.aurabeat-tech.com

Video, images and test reports are at the link

