AUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. RECEIVES THREE 2023 AWARDS FROM INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MAGAZINE

SLIEMA, Malta, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AUM Asset Management Ltd. ("AUM"), an independent investment management company that offers investment and fund solutions, asset management and advisory services within an ESG ("environment, sustainability and governance") framework to institutional investors and family offices around the world, today announced that it received three 2023 awards from International Business Magazine for its investment and asset management solutions and environmentally sustainable approach to investing.

The 2023 awards AUM Asset Management Ltd. received are:

Best Investment Management Company Malta

Most Innovative Investment Solutions Provider Malta

Most Sustainable Fund Manager Malta

AUM Asset Management was founded in 2015 by Jean-François de Clermont-Tonnerre and is domiciled in Malta. The firm provides traditional, alternative and real-asset investment solutions to global institutional, family office and high-net-worth investors, employing a diversified investment approach that incorporates a variety of investment strategies, markets, geographies and asset classes into a flexible and nimble investment framework. Investments included in AUM's portfolios are determined by their potential return profile and specific ESG factors. AUM incorporates sustainability as a core factor in all of its investments.

International Business Magazine is a global publication founded in 2018 and based in the United Arab Emirates that provides timely news and data regarding finance, business and technological innovation to investors, C-suite executives, key finance industry stakeholders, policymakers and government officials. The Annual International Business Magazine Awards recognise and celebrate best-in-class achievements among those who have distinguished themselves in the global business and finance communities and award recipients are chosen by a panel of industry research analysts and experts.

"We are grateful to International Business Magazine for recognising our team's achievements in our core business areas—investment management, fund solutions and ESG investing. Our goal as a firm has always been to deliver innovative investment solutions that directly support our clients' investment and sustainability goals," said Jean-François de Clermont-Tonnerre, AUM's founder. "The independent and global structure of our firm allows us the flexibility to be opportunistic in our investing approach and employ alternative and real asset investment strategies that deliver consistent returns over time, yet with a central focus on ESG factors that will also bring about positive change in the world."

"Our clients believe it is important to incorporate ESG and SDG factors into their investments and recognise the power they hold to support these principles by choosing investment managers that employ thoughtful investment practices," said AUM's Chief Executive Officer, Roberta Bonavia. "At AUM, these principles are central to our investment mandate and are the lens we apply to each stage of our investment process and approach. Our investments reflect deeply held ESG and UN SDG doctrines, while building our clients' wealth over time. We are honoured to receive these three awards from International Business Magazine and look forward to continuing to deliver on our promise to our investors of doing well while doing good in the world."

ABOUT AUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD.

AUM Asset Management Ltd. is an independent investment management company based in Malta that provides investment and fund solutions, asset management and advisory services to institutional investor and family office clients around the world. The firm seeks consistent growth of clients' wealth using a thoughtful, ESG-centric approach to investing that has a positive impact on the environment and society. AUM Asset Management's investment strategies include: global macro, merger-arbitrage, quantitative, fundamental, technical and real assets. The firm seeks to identify the most high-value traditional, alternative and real-asset investment opportunities around the world and combines a top-down, macro approach with bottom-up company analysis to deliver best idea investment opportunities based on their risk-return profiles and ESG characteristics.

To learn more: www.aum-am.com

Media Queries:

Catherine Polisi Jones

Chief Marketing Officer

cjones@polisijones.com

Investor Queries:

Roberta Bonavia

AUM Asset Management CEO

+356 (2713) 9851

rrb@aum-am.com

SOURCE AUM Asset Management Ltd.