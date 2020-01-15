Augmented Reality Market Worth $72.7 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Augmented Reality Market by Offering (Hardware (Sensor, Displays & Projectors, Cameras), Software), Device Type (Head-mounted, Head-up), Application (Enterprise, Consumer, Commercial, Healthcare, Automotive), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Augmented Reality Market is estimated to grow from USD 10.7 billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 72.7 billion by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 46.6% from 2019 to 2024. The healthcare sector has witnessed rapid technological advancements over the years, and various kinds of advanced imaging equipment have been introduced in the healthcare sector. The healthcare sector has one of the most important and practical applications of AR in the current market scenario.

"AR HUDs is the most attractive segment that is gaining attention in augmented reality market"

The use of AR HUDs in automobiles ensures comfort and safe driving. AR-based HUDs allow drivers to see the virtual information projected on the display. The rising demand for AR HUDs and projectors is driving the AR market. AR-based HUD technology also enables advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with visual warning features. The optical system of AR-based HUDs shows a realistic view of the surroundings, provides lane departure warning, assists in lane guidance control, displays information on fuel level and distance between vehicles, and indication for parking space availability in real time to the driver.

"Augmented reality market in APAC expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period"

The augmented reality market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate in sectors such as healthcare, commercial, and consumer. The increasing number of AR players in the region would boost the growth of the AR market. The high growth in commercial and consumer markets is driving the growth of the AR market in APAC. The region is an attractive market for cell phones, tablets, laptops, and television manufacturers. Companies such as Samsung and LG are based in South Korea, while Sony, Sharp, and Panasonic are based in Japan. APAC registers the highest demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and TVs owing to the high growth witnessed by emerging economies such as China and India, and positive growth by other APAC countries such as Taiwan, Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Major players in the augmented reality market are Google, Inc. (US), PTC, Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Seiko Epson (Japan), Lenovo (China), Wikitude GmbH (Austria), Vuzix (US), Daqri Llc (US), Magic Leap, Inc. (US), Zugara, Inc. (US), Blippar (UK), Upskill (US), and Maxst (South Korea). Other players operating in the augmented reality market include Atheer, Inc. (US), Pristine, Inc. (US), Marxent Labs, Llc. (US), Inglobe Technologies (Italy), Meta Company (US), Augment (France), Niantic (US), Sixense Entertainment (US), Intel Corporation (US), Apple Inc. (US), Infinity Augmented Reality, Inc. (Israel), Facebook Corporation (US), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Realwear (US), Dynabook Americas, Inc. (US), and Optinvent (France).

