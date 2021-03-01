Augmented reality, 3D graphics and holographic illusions, the new hybrid experience at PortAventura Business & Events

· PortAventura World is immersed in a digital acceleration process that will benefit every type of client. Thanks to this new service, its events division will respond to the needs of the sector by leading the transformation of hybrid events.

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PortAventura Business & Events has launched the new service Hybrid Experience & Real Emotions, an innovative format that relies on new technologies to enrich the experience by creating high-quality content, augmented reality, 3D graphics, gamification, interactive presentations, and holographic illusions, among other features.