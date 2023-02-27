Augmented data fabric provider Stratio BD appoints first-ever Chief Marketing Officer to support growth vision

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmented data fabric specialist Stratio BD has appointed Alexandra Stefanovich as its first-ever Chief Marketing Officer to support the rapidly growing company's ambitious international expansion plans.

The news comes as the Madrid-based scale-up has already built new teams in the UK and France months ahead of its official launches in early 2023. The company is to continue introducing regional teams across Europe as it focuses on growth outside of Spain and Latin America.

Founded in 2014 by entrepreneurs Óscar Méndez Soto and Ernesto Funes, Stratio BD has been universally recognised by analysts including Gartner and Forrester as an international leader in data fabric, and boasts a plethora of major corporate clients including Santander, Barclays, P&G, BBVA, and Carrefour.

Achieving 40 per cent growth last year, Stratio BD recently completed its Series C funding round worth EUR 65 million and is using the funds to accelerate growth across European markets with a particular focus on the financial, banking, retail, and healthcare sectors.

Its Stratio Augmented Data Fabric product is billed as one of the first platforms on the market to be entirely based on high-speed distributed technology. It provides businesses with a composable data management solution, enabling governance, virtualisation, and machine learning to multiply productivity of the companies that use it, significantly reducing costs and time.

Alexandra, who joins following an eight-year stint at Oracle, will use her new role to position Statio BD as the global leader in the Data Fabric space - both in terms of vision and commercially - while growing the company's reach and customer base internationally.

Alexandra Stefanovich, Chief Marketing Officer, Stratio BD, said: "I'm honoured to be joining a team that has already managed to achieve so much within the data and AI space in just a short amount of time. Now with a team quickly forming into place we plan to leave no stone left unturned as we increase our visibility and customer reach globally."

Óscar Méndez Soto, CEO and Founding partner, Stratio BD, added: "With Alex building Stratio BD's marketing engine, I am excited about what the future holds for our accelerating international journey. Stratio BD's growth in new markets and expanding regional presence means we are perfectly positioned to help businesses unlock true value from their data to grow and succeed to their fullest potential."

