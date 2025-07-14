AuditBoard & Deloitte Join Forces to Bring Tailored Governance, Risk, and Compliance Solutions to German Market

New alliance brings customised support to shared customers in Germany.

TORONTO, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AuditBoard, the AI-powered global platform for connected risk transforming audit, risk, and compliance, today announced the expansion of its alliance with Deloitte to Germany. This expansion will offer shared customers local support to work more efficiently, stay compliant, and gain important insights into their audit and risk processes.

"We've been extremely pleased with our experience working with AuditBoard and Deloitte," said Andrew van Lelyveld, Senior IT Manager at ArcelorMittal. "We have been able to transform and modernise our controls environment using the AuditBoard platform and partnering with Deloitte."

Following AuditBoard's announcement of its presence in Germany , Deloitte Germany is launching a Center of Excellence to support AuditBoard implementations and deliver accelerated speed-to-value to AuditBoard customers across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. This certified team will offer clients specialised training, resources, content, and advisory services to fit the specific needs in Germany and beyond.

This partnership comes at a time when organisations are increasingly looking to utilise AI-centric platforms such as AuditBoard as a means to drive improved productivity for their teams. The persistence of manual processes is one of the most significant operational inefficiencies within German internal audit and GRC functions. A recent survey of 232 German internal audit leaders found 66 percent of respondents handle audit planning at least partially manually, reducing the ability to optimise resource allocation and respond quickly to emerging risks. Similarly, over two-thirds of respondents rely on manual or partially manual reporting processes, limiting the timeliness and analytical depth of risk insights provided to leadership.

"This expanded alliance comes at the perfect time to support organisations that focus on transforming their audit and risk practices," said Bert Glorieux, Partner at Deloitte Germany. "With Deloitte's broad industry sector expertise and AuditBoard's innovative technology, German customers can streamline their risk and compliance processes, increase efficiency, and drive better business outcomes."

"This collaboration builds upon the success of the Deloitte and AuditBoard partnership, which has already delivered successful implementations and outcomes to hundreds of enterprise clients who thoughtfully transformed their business to meet the growing need for improved risk management solutions in today's evolving regulatory landscape," said Ravi Patel, Director of Alliances, EMEA, at AuditBoard. "Together, we're dedicated to providing great value to our customers and fostering excellence in audit and compliance in Germany."

AuditBoard's growth is partially attributed to the success of AuditBoard AI, an intelligence layer that powers advanced workflows across audit, risk, and compliance. These capabilities enable teams to save valuable time and focus on areas of greatest impact.

To learn more about how AuditBoard and Deloitte Germany are working together to solve unique challenges in risk and compliance management, visit AuditBoard.com .

