AudioEye Expands European Union Presence with European Accessibility Act

Organizations face new digital accessibility requirements and rising penalties for non-compliance

TUCSON, Ariz., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEYE) ("AudioEye" or the "Company"), the industry-leading digital accessibility company, has expanded its presence in the European Union to support growing demand as enforcement of the European Accessibility Act ("EAA") begins. Now in effect, the EAA introduces wide-reaching requirements for businesses to ensure digital products and services are accessible to people with disabilities and carries significant penalties for non-compliance.

As global accessibility standards evolve, many U.S.-based customers are expanding their use of AudioEye's platform to ensure their European websites and apps comply with new global requirements. The Company is also seeing accelerating growth across the UK and EU, with a robust pipeline of mid-market and enterprise customers across high-growth sectors including retail, SaaS, transportation, and hospitality—all of which are directly affected by the EAA's scope and timeline for compliance.

"Digital accessibility is becoming increasingly global," said David Moradi, CEO of AudioEye. "The European Accessibility Act represents a landmark step forward, reinforcing that accessibility is no longer optional; it's a business-critical requirement. That's why we're investing heavily in the EU: to help companies avoid costly fines, reduce their legal exposure, and build digital experiences that work for everyone."

Helping Organizations Comply with the EAA

With more than 15 years in the accessibility space, AudioEye offers a comprehensive approach to digital accessibility and brings 300-400% more legal protection than other solutions through:

Automated Issue Detection : AudioEye's platform detects an average of 500% more issues than other solutions.

: AudioEye's platform detects an average of 500% more issues than other solutions. Expert Services : Experts audit and write custom code fixes for accessibility barriers that automation alone cannot solve, saving teams time to focus on other high-priority initiatives.

: Experts audit and write custom code fixes for accessibility barriers that automation alone cannot solve, saving teams time to focus on other high-priority initiatives. Legal Support: AudioEye provides custom legal support and guidance with the industry's only real legal guarantee.

"We chose AudioEye because we needed a partner who could help us manage accessibility across regions," said Xavier Gougeon, Head of Design at DataGalaxy. "Their industry leadership, advanced technology, and ability to scale have saved our team countless hours and reduced costs, while making a measurable impact on our compliance efforts."

EAA Compliance: What Businesses Need to Know

Technical Standards: Organizations must align with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1, Level AA, as referenced in EN 301 549, the European accessibility standard.

Organizations must align with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1, Level AA, as referenced in EN 301 549, the European accessibility standard. Affected Organizations: The EAA applies to any company operating in the EU with more than 10 employees and €2 million in annual revenue, including international businesses selling to EU consumers. It covers a wide range of digital touchpoints, including websites and mobile apps.

The EAA applies to any company operating in the EU with more than 10 employees and €2 million in annual revenue, including international businesses selling to EU consumers. It covers a wide range of digital touchpoints, including websites and mobile apps. Potential Fines: As of June 28, 2025 , non-compliance can result in fines of up to €3 million, depending on the Member State, and may also expose brands to additional legal risk.

Supporting Cross-Border Compliance

As digital accessibility becomes a global imperative, businesses need partners who understand regional regulations and can deliver at scale. AudioEye's platform blends AI-driven automation with expert-led testing to help organizations meet complex international standards.

To learn more about AudioEye's accessibility solutions and EAA implications for your business, visit www.audioeye.com/eaa-compliance.

About AudioEye

AudioEye exists to ensure the digital future we build is accessible. The gold standard for digital accessibility, AudioEye's comprehensive solution combines industry-leading AI automation technology with expert fixes informed by the disability community. This powerful combination delivers industry-leading protection, ensuring businesses of all sizes — including over 119,000 customers like Samsung, Calvin Klein, and Samsonite — meet and exceed compliance standards. With 24 US patents, AudioEye's solution includes 24/7 accessibility monitoring, automated WCAG issue testing and fixes, expert testing, developer tools, and legal protection, empowering organizations to confidently create accessible digital experiences for all.

