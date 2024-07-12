Audio Amplifier IC's Market to be dominated by Asia Pacific at a CAGR of 7.5 percent by 2030- Says Stellar Market Research

PUNE, India, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Audio Amplifier IC Market Research Report serves as a comprehensive guide, providing crucial insights into the industry's top players including STMicroelectronics N.V., ON Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies AG, ROHM Semiconductor, and Cirrus Logic Inc. with industry's current and future trajectories. It emphasizes market size, growth, and emerging trends, offering valuable perspectives on regional development.

The report incorporates SWOT and PESTLE analyses, enabling businesses to make informed decisions in a dynamic environment. It also evaluates industry players' recent developments and strategic approaches to maintain a competitive edge. The report provides industry trends, cost structures, revenue, and productivity projections, equipping stakeholders with essential information to gain a competitive advantage through a comprehensive market analysis.

Stellar Market Research, a leading Electronics business research firm has published a report on the "Audio Amplifier IC's Market". The total market size for the Audio Amplifier IC Market was USD 3.57 Bn in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5 percent through the forecast period, reaching USD 5.92 Bn by 2030.

Market Size in 2023 USD 3.57 Bn. Market Size in 2030 USD 5.92 Bn. CAGR 7.5 percent (2024-2030) Forecast Period 2024-2030 Base Year 2023 Number of Pages 278 No. of Tables 118 No. of Charts and Figures 110 Segment Covered Device Type and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2030, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

Get your Sample PDF: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Audio-Amplifier-ICs-Market/2008

What's New: Recent Additions and Updates

Identification of major suppliers of audio amplifier ICs and their market influence.

Efforts by companies to expand their market presence in emerging economies, driven by increasing demand for consumer electronics and automotive audio systems.

Assessment of the added value provided by advanced features like integrated DSP (digital signal processor) and wireless connectivity in premium audio amplifier ICs.

Key Player Offerings

Cirrus Logic announced a premium audio solution built specifically for PCs that enables a louder, more immersive audio experience, whether listening to voice calls and music from the small internal speakers on ultrathin laptops or from headphones. It includes the Cirrus Logic® CS35L56 smart amplifier packed with processing power to deliver higher-performing audio.

Audio Amplifier IC's Market Dynamics

Smart TVs, game consoles, tablets, smartphones, and other gadgets are prioritizing high-quality sound to meet user demand for realistic sound experiences. This has raised the need for integrated circuits (ICs) for audio amplifiers that provide exceptional sound quality and improve user experiences. According to SMR, 80% of consumers consider sound quality an important factor when purchasing electronic devices, highlighting the demand for high-performance audio amplifier ICs. According to SMR research, about 1.3 billion units of Bluetooth audio devices were distributed worldwide in 2022, contributing to the about 25% yearly growth in wireless music streaming over Bluetooth devices. This widespread use highlights the necessity for wireless audio amplifier integrated circuits (ICs), which ensure smooth pairing and communication across various devices. Additionally, there are greater uses for audio amplifier integrated circuits given the popularity of smart home appliances like smart speakers and home theater systems. Voice control is currently available on around 70% of new smart home devices, which requires advanced audio amplifier integrated circuits (ICs) that are optimized for Internet of Things connection, and features like voice control. Manufacturers are required to include sophisticated audio amplifier ICs to reproduce high-quality, high-resolution audio, meeting the rising consumer demands for premium sound.

Request a Sample Report: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Audio-Amplifier-ICs-Market/2008

Audio Amplifier IC's Market Regional Insight

The automotive sector in the Asia-Pacific area is strong, with South Korea and Japan leading the standard for integrating cutting-edge audio systems into automobiles. Approximately 7.8 million cars were made in Japan in 2022, and many of them had modern audio technology, such as Class D amplifiers, which are renowned for their small size and energy efficiency. A significant focus on technology innovation also helps the Asia-Pacific region develop audio amplifier integrated circuits (ICs) that satisfy modern consumers with Japanese companies leading the way in miniaturization and integration efforts. The widespread adoption of IoT-based technologies and the emergence of voice control and voice user interfaces (VUI) have made audio processing critical for various applications, including in-car infotainment systems which is expected to continue, driving the demand for advanced audio amplifier ICs. Additionally, China-based companies like Shanghai Awinic Technology, use their manufacturing skills to provide affordable, high audio amplifier integrated circuits. Strategic partnerships and collaborations with major international manufacturers like Texas Instruments and Cirrus Logic increase this cost advantage and allow Chinese companies to broaden their market reach and advances in technology.

Audio Amplifier IC's Market Segmentation

By Device Type

Mono Amplifiers

Stereo Amplifiers

Multi-Channel Amplifiers

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Professional Audio

Industrial

Automotive

Others

Audio Amplifier IC's Manufacturers include:

STMicroelectronics N.V.

ON Semiconductor

NXP Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies AG

ROHM Semiconductor

Others

Access a Free Sample Report: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Audio-Amplifier-ICs-Market/2008

Key questions answered in the Audio Amplifier IC's Market are:

What are Audio Amplifier ICs?

What is the current growth rate of the Audio Amplifier IC market?

Who are the key players in the Audio Amplifier IC's Market?

What are the factors affecting growth in the Audio Amplifier IC's Market?

Who held the largest market share in the Audio Amplifier IC's Market?

What are the key trends in the Audio Amplifier IC's Market?

What are the strategies used by competitors in the Audio Amplifier IC's Market?

What are the growth prospects in developing countries for the Audio Amplifier IC's Market?

Which segment is expected to witness the fastest growth and why in the Audio Amplifier IC Market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Device Type, Application, and Region.

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region in a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER's analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Stellar Market Research a leading Electronics research firm, has also published the following reports:

Consumer Audio Market: The market size was valued at US$ 128.94 Bn. in 2023 and the total Consumer Audio revenue is expected to grow at 17.2% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 391.64 Bn.

Professional Audio Equipment Market: The market size was valued at US $ 15.42 Billion in 2023 and the total Market revenue is expected to grow at 5.9% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US $ 23.04 Billion.

Clip-On Headphones Market: The market size was valued at USD 89.70 Bn. in 2023 and the total Global Clip-On Headphones revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 224.45 Bn. by 2030.

Game Headphone Market: The market size was valued at USD 2191.23 million in 2023 and the total Game Headphone Market is expected to reach USD 3755.38 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 8 % from 2024 to 2030.

RF Low Noise Amplifier Market: The market size was valued at USD 1.68 Bn. in 2023 and the total RF Low Noise Amplifier Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 4 Bn. by 2030.

About Stellar Market Research:

Stellar Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems.

Contact Stellar Market Research:

S.no.8, h.no. 4-8 Pl.7/4,

Pinnacle Memories Fl. No. 3,

Pune, Maharashtra, 411029

sales@stellarmr.com

+91 9607365656

Follow us:

Linkedin | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2458342/Stellar_Market_Research_Logo.jpg