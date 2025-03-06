Audiense joins the LinkedIn Marketing Partner Program to Humanize B2B Marketing

Marketers and sales professionals gain access to audience intelligence that provides insight into B2B audiences beyond their titles, enabling impactful campaigns and precise audience targeting.

LONDON, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Audiense , a leading audience intelligence company, announced an innovative integration with LinkedIn , the world's largest professional network. This integration allows users to harness LinkedIn's robust audience data while applying Audiense's advanced intelligence capabilities on top of it; ultimately unlocking rich interest and behavioral insights on any LinkedIn audience. Now marketers and sales professionals have this added layer of insight that builds a B2B audience profile beyond their job experience, and instead explores things like their interests, the types of content they love, and the groups they are a part of.

Marketers can now relate to their professional audiences, and create hyper-targeted campaigns that connect to who they really are beyond just what they do for work. This integration also ensures that campaigns are directed at the right decision-makers, streamlines workflows within LinkedIn's campaign management tools, and provides actionable analytics to refine strategies and maximize ROI.

As a LinkedIn Marketing Partner, Audiense combines sophisticated audience intelligence capabilities with LinkedIn's rich professional & behavioural audience targeting, bridging the gap between audience intelligence and professional network insights.

"Audiense has always been committed to empowering organizations with actionable audience insights," said Javier Burón, CEO of Audiense. "This integration with LinkedIn represents a transformative step forward, equipping marketers with the tools to engage with the world's largest professional audience in a more impactful way. For example, this integration allows you to understand the nature of the people in any defined audience - such as their seniority and job functions - as well as the nature of their employers - including such metrics as company growth rates."

This integration positions Audiense and LinkedIn as key innovators in humanizing the B2B marketing and sales space, providing valuable and actionable audience intelligence. By combining Audiense's precision in audience intelligence with LinkedIn's professional data, businesses can craft campaigns that are not only highly targeted but also deeply insightful.

The Audiense and LinkedIn integration is now available to all users via custom requests. For more information, visit this page .

About Audiense

Audiense is a leading audience intelligence suite of solutions that empowers organizations to uncover, understand, and connect with their ideal audiences. Through advanced segmentation and actionable insights, Audiense helps brands optimize strategies across marketing, sales, and beyond.

About LinkedIn

LinkedIn connects the world's professionals to make them more productive and successful. With more than 1 billion members, LinkedIn provides unique insights and solutions for individuals, businesses, and organizations worldwide.