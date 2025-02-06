AttoSure Achieves Prestigious ISO Certifications, Cementing Its Position as a Leading Drug and Alcohol Testing Laboratory in the UK

NORWICH, England, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AttoSure, a premier drug and alcohol testing laboratory serving workplaces and healthcare institutions across the UK, proudly announces its recent achievements in securing certification to ISO 27001 (Information Security) and ISO 9001 (Quality Management Systems) and accreditation to ISO 17025 (laboratory testing).

These achievements represent AttoSure's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of technical competence, data security, and operational excellence. The ISO 17025 accreditation ensures the laboratory's testing processes meet rigorous standards for accuracy and reliability, while ISO 27001 underscores AttoSure's dedication to safeguarding sensitive client data. Additionally, the ISO 9001 certification highlights AttoSure's robust quality management system, ensuring consistency and continual improvement across all operations.

Dr. Thomas Haizel, CEO of The AttoGroup, expressed pride in the team's achievement: "Earning these certifications is a testament to our team's dedication to excellence in laboratory practices, data security, and client satisfaction. These are not just milestones; they are part of our ongoing commitment to becoming the UK's leading drug and alcohol testing laboratory. AttoSure is positioned to set benchmarks in the industry, delivering fast, reliable results that clients and regulatory bodies can trust."

AttoSure services critical sectors including transportation, warehousing, rehabilitation centres, and correctional facilities, providing precise and timely testing solutions to support workplace safety and public health initiatives. The recent ISO certifications reinforce AttoSure's capability to meet and exceed both regulatory requirements and client expectations.

About AttoSure:

AttoSure is on a mission to make workplaces and healthcare settings safer by reducing incidents and overdoses related to substance abuse. With a focus on quality, compliance, and innovation, AttoSure delivers accurate and timely results to ensure safety and wellbeing across industries.

