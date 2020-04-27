Atterley.com Sales up 200 Per Cent as High Street Crashes

- Atterley used by over 250 independent boutiques to reach customers worldwide

- Atterley was founded in 2016 by Michael Welch OBE, who sold online tyre retail business to Michelin for $100 million in 2014

- Online fashion marketplace launches Crowdcube campaign

- Mike Welch: "Our investment plan is focused on ensuring that Atterley and our partner boutiques are long-term winners as the market evolves"

EDINBURGH, Scotland, LONDON and MILAN, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online fashion marketplace Atterley.com has experienced a sales increase of over 200 per cent during the COVID-19 lockdown against the same period in 2019. Atterley, which is used by over 250 independent boutiques to reach customers worldwide, has around 2,800 brands live on the site and has one of the highest Trustpilot ratings in the sector at 4.7. Atterley was founded in 2016 by Michael Welch OBE, who sold online tyre retail business to Michelin for $100 million in 2014.