Attention: Urgent Product Recall: Ecover Zero Non-bio Laundry Liquid 1.5 Litres

The affected bottles contain potassium hydroxide at hazardous levels that can cause the bottle to leak. Contact with the liquid could result in harm to skin and eyes, including causing skin burns or eye damage. We are taking this risk very seriously, so we are recalling affected bottles from retailers and consumers immediately.

Since this issue affects certain bottles of the product bearing one of two specific batch codes, Ecover has created a recall website for consumers www.ecoverukrecall.com so they can check whether they have an affected product. The website also offers refunds and additional information.

For consumers who wish to talk to a consumer representative, consumers can call our recall hotline on 00800 0000 2655 (free for landlines, but mobile phone rates may apply). Consumers should not attempt to contact Ecover via the telephone number found on the product bottle.

We strongly advise consumers not to open or use the affected product as it contains hazardous levels of potassium hydroxide. We will be organising collection of the bottles direct from consumers through this website, following Covid-19 protocol, as well as offering refunds and additional support.

This issue only affects certain bottles of Ecover Zero Non Bio Laundry Liquid sold in the UK market since November 2020.

As an organisation that lives and breathes clean, we are deeply disappointed and apologise for this issue. We are resolved to working as hard we can to make this right for our consumers so we can confidently continue together in our clean world revolution.

About Ecover

Ecover is one of the largest producers of ecological washing and cleaning products in Europe. Founded 40 years ago in Malle, Belgium, Ecover was among the first to put phosphate-free washing powder on the market which was only banned in 2013 due to the harm caused to aquatic life. With a pioneering spirit, experience and clever science, Ecover has developed washing and cleaning products with biodegradable, plant-based ingredients in bottles made from post-consumer recycled plastic that help consumers clean their homes with great efficiency while reducing the impact on our environment. Now these products are available in about 40 countries and our contribution to the environment has been recognised by Time Magazine and the United Nations Environment Programme.

Please note, we have notified the regulator of this issue.

