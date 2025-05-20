ATTARA WELCOMES HANI ELMALKY AS CHIEF TECHNICAL ADVISOR AND MEMBER OF ITS ADVISORY BOARD

LONDON, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Attara , a pioneering fintech company dedicated to transforming the landscape of commodity hedging for businesses across the UK, today announces the appointment of Hani Elmalky as its Chief Technology Advisor and Advisory Board Member.

This appointment underscores Attara's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to democratise access to sophisticated hedging solutions, empowering UK SMEs across various sectors, including fuel, metals and agriculture, to navigate market volatility with confidence.

Hani Elmalky, Chief Technical Advisor

Hani is an accomplished technology executive with over 20 years of experience across AI, software, networking, cloud infrastructure, and product engineering and innovation. He is currently serving as Head of Product Architecture at Google, leading major initiatives in internet evolution.

Previously, he spent nearly a decade at Ericsson, where he contributed to early 5G architectural frameworks and large-scale network deployments. Hani holds an MBA from The Wharton School with specializations in Finance, Business Analytics, and Entrepreneurship, and has authored multiple technical publications and patents.

Hani's appointment signals a major milestone for Attara as it accelerates the development of its AI-driven proprietary technology solutions, including the Attara Client Portal: an easy-to-use platform that helps businesses take control of their financial risks. The portal provides clear insights into market trends, direct access to Attara's traders, and smart tools like the Scenario Calculator, which allows businesses to explore different hedging strategies and understand their potential impact.

Attara's CEO and Founder, Richard de Meo says: We're thrilled to welcome Hani Elmalky to the Attara team. Hani and I met during our MBA at Wharton; being on the same learning team proved the perfect sandbox for our collaboration at Attara. His rare blend of technical depth, product intuition and leadership experience makes him uniquely suited to this role at a pivotal moment in our growth. I'm personally excited to partner with Hani as we drive the adoption of Attara's solutions, helping customers tackle market volatility with confidence. His track record and experience will accelerate our innovation agenda and deepen the impact we can have on our customers."

Commenting on his new role, Hani said : "Attara is building something that has never been done before. By integrating advanced technology with financial instruments traditionally out of reach for SMEs, Attara is putting power back into the hands of businesses seeking stability in an uncertain world. Market volatility is inevitable, but our solutions provide businesses with the certainty they need to protect their bottom line. Our first-mover advantage in creating a technology-driven risk management solution aligns with our vision of making hedging accessible, transparent, and effective for all."

With Hani's guidance to Attara's technology team, the company is poised to redefine how businesses approach commodity risk management, combining deep market insights with innovative technology to create a more predictable and stable financial future for its clients.

About Attara

Attara is a leading fintech company specialising in commodity hedging solutions tailored for businesses of all sizes. Our mission is to change the way businesses respond to market volatility, with easy-to-manage specialist solutions that give them greater uncertainty in an uncertain world. With a commitment to transparency and customer success, Attara provides a comprehensive suite of services designed to optimise risk management strategies, enhance financial performance, and support sustainable growth.

At Attara, we leverage cutting-edge technology and deep industry expertise to deliver customised hedging solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients. Our platform offers real-time market insights, advanced analytics, and seamless execution capabilities, enabling businesses to make informed decisions and protect their bottom lines. Whether you are a small enterprise or a large corporation, Attara is dedicated to helping you effectively manage your commodity risks and achieve your financial goals.

