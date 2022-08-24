AttackIQ Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of John Brown as Head of Global Channel

Industry veteran to oversee the expansion of worldwide market presence and grow the company's partner ecosystem

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AttackIQ ®, the leading independent vendor of Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) systems, today announce the appointment of John Brown as Head of Global Channel.

Brown's appointment comes at a time of mass expansion in the automated BAS market, with global revenue expected to surpass $3.5 billion by 2026. It is anticipated that the number of global partners will almost double as a direct result of growing demand for Breach & Attack Simulation (BAS) technologies.

John Brown explained: "I joined AttackIQ because I was deeply impressed with their market leadership in the Breach & Attack Simulation (BAS) space. Channel partners that I have worked with for the past 20 years have expressed a high interest in the valuable data and defence mechanism with which AttackIQ can provide them, so I am thrilled to embark on a new journey and look forward to supporting their mission to equip customers and Partners with expertise and knowledge in building threat-informed defence practices."

Brown's wealth of experience spans over two decades. Under his leadership across the EMEA Channel for Menlo Security Inc., the company was shortlisted for the 2021 CRN Channel Awards 'Emerging Vendor of the Year'. Brown has also served as Director for Northern Europe & Middle East, as well as the EMEA Director of Strategic Alliances for LogRhythm.

"In today's hyper-complex threat environment, customers need to think proactively about cybersecurity and gain the ability to share with confidence, the real-time 'health status' of their security programmes," said Brown. "I am especially delighted to join AttackIQ during this time of great expansion in the BAS market, and support them in their mission to make the world safe for computing."

