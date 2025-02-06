Atombit launches its journey of radical transformation for CX and EX with Amplify Analytix acquisition

Experience intelligence pioneer will reimagine value creation and profitability for its clients.

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atombit, an Experience Intelligence innovator, today announced its acquisition of Amplify Analytix, specialist in data analytics and GenAI solutions with operations in the EU and India.

Leaders from Atombit and Amplify Analytix celebrate the completion of the acquisition, marking the start of an exciting new chapter in Experience Intelligence.

"The team and capability that we are assembling is exceptional," said Paolo Righetti, Founder & CEO of Atombit. "We have a blueprint for value-generating, profit enhancing CX and EX that is 20-years in the making, and are bringing to market solutions that will be game-changing for enterprises across multiple industries. Together, we will reinvent what can be achieved with Experience Intelligence, to transform the value outcomes for the biggest, most complex brands in the world. We are delighted to join forces with Amplify Analytix as a critical step on this journey."

"Amplify has a phenomenally talented team of business consultants, data scientists and engineers, and GenAI experts that have been reinventing the value outcomes of their clients for years. This is our first acquisition since launching earlier this year and is a pivotal moment for our business."

Amplify Co-Founder and CEO, Laura Murphy, mirrors Paolo's enthusiasm. "Joining Atombit accelerates our shared mission to transform how businesses use data, to revolutionise their outcomes. With Atombit's experience and global scale we can enrich the depth and breadth of the impact we deliver to our clients, and expand across industries and markets. I am extremely proud of our team, and thankful to our wonderful customers, with whom we look forward to raising the bar even further."

Amplify will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Atombit, retaining its brand identity and leadership team. The companies will combine their solutions and bring to market a consolidated value proposition that leverages expertise from both sides. The combined entity will launch specialist solution families that leverage methodologies, technologies, AI and analytics to accelerate growth, optimise efficiency, and mitigate risk. Game-changing returns will be enabled by reimagining customer and employee lifetime values in parallel.

Amplify represents the start of Atombit's journey to create a category leader and reimagine value generation across the CX and EX lifecycles.

