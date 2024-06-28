atNorth Recognized at RAC Cooling Industry Awards

The leading Nordic data center business was acknowledged for its innovative cooling technology and its dedication to customer service.

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth , the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has announced its shortlisting in the `Customer Initiative of the Year' category at RAC's 21st Annual Cooling Awards.

The awards aim to celebrate innovation, best practice and business excellence across the refrigeration and air conditioning sectors. With global awareness of the amount of energy needed to power and cool data centers, especially those built to cater for AI and other data intensive industries it is important to atNorth to showcase the benefits of its cool Nordic locations that allow for highly energy efficient cooling technologies.

atNorth was recognized for its work with Shearwater Geoservices, a business that initially had some apprehension over moving digital infrastructure away from the UK to one of atNorth's data centers in Iceland. atNorth liaised extensively with the Shearwater team, enabling access to its Gompute HPCaaS Platform in order to conduct comprehensive testing before migrating to their own servers. Shearwater successfully moved its UK HPC to atNorth's ICE02 site resulting in a 92% reduction in CO2 output and an 85% reduction in cost.

"We are delighted to be acknowledged at RAC's Annual Cooling Awards," says Anna Kristín Pálsdóttir, CDO, at atNorth. "The cooling of digital infrastructure is becoming a fundamental factor in choosing a data center partner and we are committed to raising awareness of more sustainable options in the industry."

The news follows atNorth's win in the `Digital Infrastructure Project of the Year' category at the Tech Capital Awards and the `Colocation Provider of the Year' category at the Electrical Review & Data Centre Review Awards . Additionally, the business has also achieved considerable recognition by multiple other awarding bodies including TechRound's Sustainability60 campaign , the Data Cloud Global Awards , the Energy Awards , the DCS Awards and the UK Green Business Awards .

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, scalable colocation and high-performance computing services trusted by industry-leading organizations. The business acquired leading High-Performance Computing (HPC) provider, Gompute, in 2023 enabling a compelling full stack offering tailored to AI and other critical high-performance workloads.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates seven data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with additional sites to open in Helsinki, Finland and in Denmark in Q4 2024, as well as its tenth site ready for operation in Kouvola, Finland in 2025.

For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn or Facebook.

