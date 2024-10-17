atNorth Bolsters Development Team with Three Key New Hires

The strengthening of the development team is a crucial part of the business's rapid Nordic expansion strategy.

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has announced three key new members of its Development Team as the business continues to scale to meet the increasing demand for its services.

Charlotte Ware , Design Director.

Charlotte joined atNorth in September 2023 as an Engineering Manager. Her extensive technical knowledge and commitment to sustainability have led her to be promoted into this key new role. Based at atNorth's SWE01 site, Charlotte will lead atNorth's data center design team to deliver the continuous evolution of atNorth's reference data center design.

Chris brings a wealth of expertise from the international data center world managing technical teams, driving standardization and process implementation. Based at atNorth's DEN01 site in Denmark , Chris will play a crucial role for atNorth in overseeing the creation and implementation of technology strategies while also monitoring sustainability and market trends to ensure client requirements are translated into atNorth's designs.

Jack's client and contractor background has provided a broad experience in developing critical infrastructure projects. Based at atNorth's SWE01 site in Sweden , Jack will lead the optimization of atNorth's supplier relations to streamline contract development and performance workflows in line with atNorth's expansion goals.

All roles report to atNorth's Chief Development Officer, Anna Kristín Pálsdóttir.

atNorth's data center expansion strategy is part of an ongoing program of continuous innovation and improvement that enables the company to adapt to the growing demand for high performance and sustainable infrastructure.

"As the demand for our services continues to increase it is essential that we scale in an innovative, efficient and sustainable way to meet the future needs of hyperscalers and other data driven global enterprises" says Anna Kristín Pálsdóttir, Chief Development Officer at atNorth. "Our hiring strategy reflects this mission, and we are delighted to welcome these new additions to our Development Team".

The news follows the appointment of Jeff Kjeldsen as Operations Director for Denmark, Taina Ahti-Aalto as Operations Director for Finland, Jörgen Larsson as Director of Hyperscale Operations and that of Anna Kristín Pálsdóttir as Chief Development Officer earlier this year. The hires evidence atNorth's continued commitment to building a talented workforce to fuel its significant growth strategy.

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, scalable colocation and high-performance computing services trusted by industry-leading organizations. The business acquired leading High Performance Computing (HPC) provider, Gompute, in 2023 enabling a compelling full stack offering tailored to AI and other critical high performance workloads.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates seven data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with additional sites to open in Helsinki, Finland and in Ballerup, Denmark in early 2025, as well as its tenth site in development in Kouvola, Finland and its eleventh site in Ølgod, Denmark.

