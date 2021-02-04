Atlas AI Launches Aperture™ - Unlocking Unparalleled Insight to Target Investment and Drive Impact in Emerging Markets

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas AI today announced the launch of Aperture™, a market and economic intelligence platform unlocking unparalleled insight into demographic, economic and infrastructure conditions across the emerging markets. Aperture integrates Atlas AI's proprietary data layers into a user-friendly web-based application to enable site selection, market prioritization and network optimization for businesses and investors making high stakes location-based decisions in regions traditionally starved for reliable and timely data. Aperture is available for the full continent of Africa at launch, with plans to expand the software globally later in 2021.

Founded in partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation in 2018 and backed by Series A investment from Airbus Ventures, The Rockefeller Foundation and Micron Technology Inc., Atlas AI advances frontier scientific methods in the field of artificial intelligence to develop estimates of population characteristics, economic conditions, agricultural productivity, and infrastructure access across the emerging markets. The company incorporates these data into software products designed for organizations seeking to improve the commercial and societal outcomes of their resource allocation decisions. Rooted in methodology developed over the last decade by researchers at Stanford University, and backed by rigorous peer reviewed research, Atlas AI's technology has contributed to critical initiatives by private and public sector customers including the World Bank, McKinsey, DARPA, and the National Science Foundation.

"Until today our technology has only been accessible to large, highly technical organizations with the resources to analyze this form of geospatial data," said Abe Tarapani, CEO of Atlas AI. "I'm thrilled that with the launch of Aperture we are making this data available to anyone operating or investing in Africa. Our vision is for Aperture to increasingly support the range of resource allocation decisions that organizations face in these markets, expanding the frontier of viable projects and accelerating sustainable development. Today's launch is just the beginning -- we have a breathtaking roadmap for 2021, including global expansion and a significant buildout of the agriculture and energy data available on Aperture."

Coinciding with the launch of Aperture, Atlas AI is releasing a trove of publicly available data meant to benefit users in the non-profit, civic, and public sectors working towards realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. This data, freely accessed via Aperture, includes estimates of household-level asset wealth across Africa between 2003-2018, as well as high-level demographic statistics. The company expects to expand its release of public data sets in the months ahead.

"We're excited about the launch of Aperture and its tremendous potential to use data science to address pressing social issues across Africa," says Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, President, The Rockefeller Foundation. "This platform leverages the power of open data, arming the development community with insights to make their work more efficient, reach more people and have greater impact. As a science-driven philanthropy, we champion cutting-edge data products like Aperture and are committed to supporting open data that can help solve anything from urgent local problems to long-term global development goals."

Aperture is available in general release beginning February 4th and can be accessed at https://aperture.atlasai.co .

Atlas AI, founded in 2018, monitors the drivers of economic development across the emerging markets so that financial capital can advance societal well-being. Bringing together world class machine learning talent and deep emerging market domain experience, Atlas AI develops software that allows customers to more effectively plan and monitor high stakes resource allocation decisions such as investments in distributed infrastructure, agribusiness, social welfare programs and market expansion initiatives. It is a public benefit corporation, founded by a team of professors at Stanford University, established in partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation with support from Airbus Ventures and Micron Technology Inc. Visit http://atlasai.co.

